National Business Group on Health Honors 50 U.S. Employers with “Best Employers: Excellence in Health & Well-Being Awards”

Now in its 15th year, the Best Employers: Excellence in Health & Well-Being awards recognize employers with exceptional commitment to improving their employees’ overall well-being, productivity and quality of life. The awards program incorporates a wide range of well-being contributors including financial security, mental and physical health, social connectedness and community involvement.



Brian Marcotte, President and CEO of the National Business Group on Health, commented: “We are pleased to recognize these 50 companies for their commitment to well-being as integral to their workforce strategy. Companies worldwide are embracing a holistic, employee-centric approach to well-being to deploy the most engaged, productive and competitive workforce possible. Our annual awards program aims to shine a spotlight on the innovative and committed organizations leading the way.”

LuAnn Heinen, vice president, well-being & workforce strategy, National Business Group on Health commented: “It’s inspiring to see how companies have evolved their understanding and their investment in well-being over the last 15 years. Today’s winners reflect a perspective on work, life and health that resonates today. Kudos to our US and Global winners.”



Winners of the 2019 Best Employers: Excellence in Health & Well-Being awards include:

19 Platinum: Organizations who have recognized a connection between workforce well-being and key business outcomes and implemented a strategy with demonstrated results across several dimensions of well-being;

The winners in each category are:

PLATINUM



American Express

Aramark

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama

Cleveland Clinic

CNO Financial Group, Inc.

CVS Health

Dell Technologies

Humana Inc.

JLL

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kaiser Permanente

Marriott International

Merck & Co., Inc.

Nemours Children’s Health System

Ohio Health

Texas Health Resources

The Hartford

UnitedHealth Group

UPMC



GOLD



AbbVie

AT&T

Cerner Corporation

Cigna

Compass Group North America

Delta Air Lines

Erie Insurance

FCA US LLC

Geisinger

Georgia Power Company

Goldman Sachs

Health Care Service Corporation

IDEXX

Mercy

Nestlé in the U.S.

NextEra Energy, Inc.

Paychex, Inc.

PepsiCo, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics

Sodexo

Target Corporation

Unum



SILVER



American Airlines

BD

BNY Mellon

DaVita Inc.

Huntington National Bank

Kronos Incorporated*

Nielsen

Unilever

University of Virginia*

*denotes first time winner

The National Business Group on Health also presented four Special Recognition awards to companies that have demonstrated exceptional engagement and impact within one area of well-being:

Community Involvement

AbbVie

Emotional Health

Cerner Corporation

Financial Security

Unum

Linking Health & Well-being to Business Performance

Sodexo

Global Distinction Awards

The Best Employers: Excellence in Health & Well-being Global Distinction program recognizes companies with established approaches to positively impacting the physical, psychological and emotional health, well-being and productivity of their global employees and their dependents. Global Distinction awards were presented to:

AECOM- Canada

Baker Hughes, a GE company- Nigeria

Dell- Ireland

Medtronic- Ireland

Nielsen - Spain

Unilever- Canada

About the National Business Group on Health®

The National Business Group on Health is the only non-profit organization devoted exclusively to representing large employers' perspective on health policy issues and optimizing workforce strategy through innovative health, benefits and well-being solutions. The Business Group keeps its membership on the leading edge of innovation, thinking and action to address health care cost and the delivery, financing, affordability and consumer experience with the health care system. Business Group members, many of whom have operations globally, include 73 Fortune 100 companies, and provide health coverage for more than 60 million workers, retirees and their families in over 200 countries. For more information, visit www.businessgrouphealth.org.

