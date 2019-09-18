Instreamatic and AirKast Partner to Bring Dialogue Advertising and Improved Audio Ad Engagement to Mobile Apps

The integration of Instreamatic’s technology with AirKast’s mobile app development platform makes it simple for AirKast clients to increase revenue opportunities with fully-measurable interactive voice ads

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instreamatic, the voice dialogue marketing platform that allows media companies and advertisers to measure, manage, and monetize audio content by utilizing new interactive voice AI technology, and AirKast , one of the largest mobile publishers and ad networks for broadcasters and media companies in the U.S., today announced a partnership that integrates Instreamatic into AirKast’s AirBridge platform for developing enterprise-class mobile applications. With this integration, all AirKast clients – including more than 800 media companies and broadcasters – will be able to benefit from Instreamatic’s audio ad technology and place fully-measurable, AI-powered interactive dialogue advertising within their audio content.



Instreamatic’s technology delivers a solution for the “click challenge” that has long been an obstacle for audio-centric app publishers and advertisers. Unlike visual digital ads familiar to consumers across web and mobile interfaces, audio cannot be clicked – making it near-impossible to measure and attribute the real impact of audio ad campaigns. With this integration, listeners using audio apps developed by AirKast and enabled by Instreamatic will receive voice ads that offer a verbal call-to-action. For instance, this new category of ad type may prompt the listener to respond affirmatively to learn more about a product, or negatively if they wish to skip the ad and return to their content. Instreamatic collects the results of all voice ad interactions, empowering advertisers and publishers with uniquely rich and empirical ad metrics. These metrics provide a full understanding of audience responses, and support data-driven ad campaign optimization.

“We’re always evaluating new technology partners in order to bring our clients the best possible solutions to mobile,” said Larry Leung, CEO, AirKast. “Instreamatic offers the ability for our clients to immediately take advantage of voice activation and attribution, which is increasingly desired by their advertisers. This is the first time we’ll be offering voice-activated advertising, and we’re excited to launch this as part of our ongoing AI strategy.”

Dialogue advertising interactions are capable of going far beyond “yes or no” responses. The Instreamatic solution utilizes voice AI with natural language understanding, allowing listeners to interact naturally and conversationally with ads. The AI also features deep learning mechanisms that iteratively improve the solution’s understanding of audience intent, optimizing both ad experiences and the impact of ad campaigns.

Instreamatic has earned striking preliminary performance results with major brands , demonstrating the power of dialogue advertising to capture greater consumer engagement and deliver more memorable brand experiences. Instreamatic also recently announced an agreement with Pandora , the largest streaming service in the U.S., to test dialogue advertising later this year.

“With more listeners absorbing audio content through mobile apps than ever before, we’re proud to offer real-time ad metrics and superior engagement experiences that app publishers and advertisers will require to thrive going forward,” said Stas Tushinskiy, CEO, Instreamatic. “We’re eager to deliver our voice-enabled ad technology to AirKast clients, who now have the convenient option to realize the benefits the Instreamatic solution, fully-integrated with their audio-centric mobile apps developed by the talented team at AirKast.”

Instreamatic is a voice dialogue marketing platform utilizing voice AI technology. The company provides an end-to-end solution for managing, measuring and monetizing voice-enabled advertising including a programmatic Ad Exchange for assisting clients with advertising sales. Founded in 2014 with services focused on digital audio and ad sales, the company shifted its focus to establishing the first voice-enabled end-to-end solution for digital audio publishers and marketers. The company is headquartered in San Francisco.

AirBridge, the industry's award-winning hosted digital media delivery platform created by AirKast, is used to build enterprise-class mobile applications that are reliable, secure and scalable so companies can target large audiences that require simultaneous access. AirBridge currently supports market-leading mobile devices, including iPhone, iPad, Kindle and Android. Designed for terrestrial, Internet-based radio stations and Podcasters to increase audio engagement and revenue, TuneKast is a mobile application framework that features real-time digital media and online content within branded mobile applications. Please visit www.airkast.com

