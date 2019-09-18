Enthusiast Gaming to Acquire Steel Media, a Leading Mobile Gaming Media and Events Company

Adds 20 mobile video gaming media websites to the Enthusiast Gaming network, increasing the platform to over 100 websites





/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: EGLX), (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that through its wholly owned subsidiary, Enthusiast Gaming Properties Inc., it has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (“Agreement”) to acquire all of the shares of Steel Media Limited (“Steel Media”), a leading mobile gaming and live events company.

Steel Media owns 20 mobile gaming media websites including: pocketgamer.com, pocketgamer.biz, appspy.com, and 148apps.com; and is the owner and operator of over 25 video game networking events across 11 countries, including key markets such as the US and UK. Pocket Gamer ( www.pocketgamer.com ) is the world's leading destination for the mobile gaming community, including: iPhone, iPad, Android, Nintendo Switch, 3DS and more. As one of the most recognized brands in the mobile gaming industry, Pocket Gamer has over 2 million monthly impressions on mobile and web, and covers multiple sites, events and even printed magazines.

Steel Media is also an industry leader in B2B and consumer mobile gaming events. It owns and operates numerous successful networking events around the world with 15,000 registered industry attendees and key sponsors and partners. Steel Media hosts Pocket Gamer Party, Top 50 Developer Guide, Mobile Mixers, the Mobile Games Awards, and its feature event, Pocket Gamer Connects, the largest B2B mobile games conference series, with events in locations such as London, San Francisco, Helsinki and Seattle with additional locations coming soon. The Steel Media team will continue operating the business and led by its Chief Executive Officer, Chris James.

The acquisition of Steel Media unlocks a new audience segment for Enthusiast Gaming, the highly coveted and rapidly growing mobile gaming segment. Further, the acquisition aligns with Enthusiast Gaming’s strategy of growing its total audience reach across the entire gaming market through accretive acquisitions both within its online media segment and expanding events business. Combined with Steel Media, Enthusiast Gaming’s digital network will reach more than 100 properties and significantly increases its mix of owned and operated sites in its network.

Menashe Kestenbaum, President of Enthusiast Gaming commented, “We have seen a significant increase in mobile gaming and it continues to be a huge segment within the overall gaming industry. The acquisition of Steel Media aligns with our growth strategy through M&A and also the continued expansion of our events division.” He continued, “Steel Media has built a well-recognized brand and successful businesses across mobile, B2B and events that will allow us to continue capitalizing on the growth of mobile gaming and drive further revenue synergies across two of our three pillars, Media and Events.”

The Agreement

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Enthusiast Gaming has agreed to (i) a cash payment of approximately US$2,969,000 with US$1,968,536 to be paid on closing (US$1,000,000 net of cash on hand) and the balance to be paid on the first anniversary of the date of closing and (ii) issue US$500,000 worth of common shares in the capital of the Company (“Common Shares”) at a deemed price per share equal to the 5 day volume weighted average trading price. In addition, Enthusiast Gaming has agreed to an earn out payment of up to US$500,000 based on the performance of Steel Media.

The Agreement remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. Any Common Shares issued in connection with the Agreement will be subject to a 12 month hold period from the date of issuance.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming (TSX.V:EGLX) is one of the largest vertically integrated video game and esports companies in the world. The Company’s digital platform includes +85 gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels which collectively reach 150 million visitors monthly. Enthusiast’s esports division, Luminosity Gaming, a leading global esports organization consists of 8 professional esports teams under ownership and management, including the #1 ranked Overwatch team, the Vancouver Titans and over 50 gaming influencers with a total audience of 60 million followers. Collectively, the community reaches over 200 million gaming enthusiasts on a monthly basis. Enthusiast also owns and operates Canada’s largest gaming expo, Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, EGLX, ( eglx.ca ) with approximately 55,000 people attending in 2018. For more information on the Company, visit www.enthusiastgaming.com . For more information on Luminosity Gaming, please visit luminosity.gg.

