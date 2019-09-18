Blueberries Medical and The Colombian Society of Pediatrics Partner to Host Medicinal Cannabis Seminar in Bogota

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blueberries Medical Corp. (CSE: BBM) (OTC: BBRRF) (FRA: 1OA) (the “Company” or "Blueberries"), a Latin American licensed producer of medicinal cannabis and cannabis-derived products, is pleased to announce that the Company has partnered with The Colombian Society of Pediatrics to host a full-day educational seminar for medical practitioners and other industry participants on the therapeutic benefits of medicinal cannabis and current industry developments. This event is part of the Company’s ongoing initiatives focused on the development of medical education programs for physicians and patients in Latin America.



The event will be held on October 11, 2019 in Bogota and has been designed to educate pediatricians, pediatric residents, general practitioners, alternative medicine specialists, psychiatrists and other health professionals on the applications and benefits of medicinal cannabis.

“This is a great opportunity to educate the medical & scientific community on the ever-growing medicinal cannabis industry and further position our company and brand within this community,” stated Eduardo Molinari, Chief Marketing Officer of Blueberries.

Attendees will receive industry leading insights from Blueberries’ team of experts as well as other renowned industry professionals including the founders of The International Research Center on Cannabis and Mental Health (IRCCMH) in New York, Dr. Jahan Marcus and Dr. Jan Roberts, who is also the former Chief Scientist for Americans for Safe Access. IRCCMH is a leading research and academic organization in the cannabis sector with extensive experience in cannabis research and education, pharmacology, product formulation and the efficacy of cannabis-based treatments. Based in New York and aligned with the Silver School of Social Work at New York University, IRCCMH is comprised of renowned scientists, educators and clinicians and was created to bridge a gap between research and clinical practice.

The seminar includes a full day of presentations, workshops, panel discussions and networking opportunities providing attendees a comprehensive overview of industry developments and related matters including:

The current Cannabis Legislation in Colombia.

The Physiology of the Endocannabinoid System and Clinical Pharmacology of the products that contain cannabinoids (natural and synthetic): guidelines for use, absorption, metabolism, dosage & excretion.

Candidates for the use of Cannabis Derived Drugs.

Refractory Epilepsy and other pathologies of interest.

Evidence in Chronic Pain Management.

Clinical Case Studies and Formulations.

More information on the event can be found at the following link: https://scp.com.co/eventos/en-bogota-se-llevara-a-cabo-la-jornada-academica-enfoque-terapeutico-cannabis-medecinal-en-la-poblacion-pediatrica/

About Blueberries Medical Corp.

Blueberries Medical is a Latin American licensed producer of naturally grown premium quality cannabis with its primary operations ideally located in the Bogotá Savannah of central Colombia and operations currently being established in Argentina. The Company is led by a specialized team with proprietary expertise in agriculture, genetics, extraction, medicine, pharmacology and marketing, Blueberries is fully licensed for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of CBD and THC-based medical cannabis in Colombia. Blueberries’ combination of leading scientific expertise, agricultural advantages and distribution arrangements has positioned the Company to become a leading international supplier of naturally grown, processed, and standardized medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.blueberriesmed.com . For more information, please contact:

Camilo Villalba, Chief Operating Officer

cvillalba@blueberriesmed.com

Tel: +57.313.483.0131

Jessika Angarita, Pacta Relations

angarita@pactarelations.com

Tel: +1 (305) 877 4710

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward looking statements relate, among other things, to: closing of the proposed transactions and achieving milestones in 2019 as contemplated, or at all, ability to expand distribution networks, ability to expand and upgrade the Company’s cultivation facilities in Colombia, internal expectations, expectations regarding the ability of the Company to access new Latin American and international markets, the ability to attract and retain new customers, and future expansion plans including development of the cultivation, production, industrialization and marketing of cannabis for commercial and scientific purposes.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; expectations regarding the size of the Colombian and international medical cannabis market and changing consumer habits; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion; political and social uncertainties; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; and the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Colombia, Argentina and elsewhere; and employee relations. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Additional information regarding the Company, and other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Listing Statement dated January 31, 2019 filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.



