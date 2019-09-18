Vlocity Launches Online Customer Collaboration Portal to Advance Digital Transformation Initiatives

Vlocity’s Customer Success Community Enables Omnichannel Collaboration Among Over 100,000 Industry Cloud Architects, Solution Designers and Developers

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vlocity Inc., a leading provider of industry-specific cloud software, announced today that its Vlocity Success Community, a robust omnichannel resource for customers and partners, has been upgraded to provide Vlocity users with a more robust portal to share knowledge, exchange ideas, and discuss best practices in Industry Cloud deployments. Vlocity customers and partners also now have unlimited access to the most comprehensive industry-specific training and certification exams available today in the cloud ecosystem. New features in the expanded Vlocity Success Community include:



New navigational design and architecture, built on Salesforce Lightning ;

; A Documentation section—built into the community—updated several times each week with the latest content and best practices for Industry Cloud application deployments;

section—built into the community—updated several times each week with the latest content and best practices for Industry Cloud application deployments; An expanded Knowledge Base , along with the ability to interact with the authors;

, along with the ability to interact with the authors; The ability to instantly translate content in the collaboration channels into over 50 languages;

A leaderboard that tracks users’ contributions to the community and rewards them with points based on their contribution levels; and

Federated search across the entire community and Vlocity University.

When combined, these new features and capabilities allow Vlocity customers and partners to share enterprise content and industry-specific digital transformation solutions built on the Vlocity platform. All Vlocity customers have access to the new features.

“We’re pleased to expand the Vlocity Success Community as a multi-tiered, fully loaded resource for our partners and customers seeking substantive knowledge around digital transformation and Vlocity software products, as well as the extensive certification and learning offered by Vlocity University,” said Stewart Florsheim, Vlocity’s vice president of content enablement. “We listen to our customers because we value our customers. To have them excel on our cloud and mobile apps, we’ve put their information and learning needs front and center as we’ve built out what we hope will be a prized nexus point that ultimately optimizes the end-user customer experience.”

An important component of the Vlocity Success Community is access to Vlocity University—the learning portal that enables customers to realize the full value in their Industry Cloud investments. New resources include:

Courses organized into industry, platform and topic paths (e.g., DevOps);

An interactive, multimedia eLearning environment including the ability to do exercises in a Vlocity organization;

Vlocity “core” classes, including the newly expanded Vlocity Platform Essentials and industry-specific curriculum;

The ability to request and complete certification exams and case studies online; and

An elegant portal for Vlocity’s engaging eLearning which can be used to fulfill core training and certification requirements.

Access to knowledge and learning extends beyond Vlocity University. The Vlocity Success Community has several distinct sections that offer customers and partners opportunities to communicate, collaborate and tap into the diverse flow of expert peer-to-peer information and industry-relevant support that enables the community to build upon solutions and deliver the most comprehensive and salient responses to customer queries. Additionally, the Success Community includes access to the Vlocity’s award-winning Industry Process Library, where hundreds of pre-built, productized business processes are available to both customers and partners, providing additional value to their application.

“The Vlocity Success Community is our gateway into the Vlocity resources available through a modern and intuitive experience that our consultants expect,” said Matt Farrell, a managing director in Accenture’s Salesforce business group. “By providing access to the key content to our teams—documentation, training, certification, pre-built processes support and focused-topic groups—our consultants can be easily onboarded in a very scalable fashion into the Vlocity ecosystem, which helps support our growing Vlocity practice.”

“Vlocity Success Community is a one-stop-shop for everything in a successful digital transformation to the industry cloud for customers and partners alike,” said Catherine Cherubino, vice president of worldwide alliances at Vlocity. “The eLearning is engaging and effective and processes are well documented, enabling alignment between customer business and technical teams, and third parties such as global systems integrators and digital transformation consultants.”

For more information on the Vlocity Success Community, visit: http://bit.ly/2YE63kf

ABOUT VLOCITY

Vlocity is a leading provider of industry-specific cloud and mobile software, driving digital transformation for the world’s largest companies. A three-time Forbes Cloud 100 winner, Vlocity is an “industry cloud” pioneer built in partnership with Salesforce, the world’s #1 CRM provider. Vlocity’s industry cloud software increases agility, operational efficiency and simplicity at a lower cost of ownership for the enterprise. Vlocity’s industry cloud software transforms customer-centric processes and fuels innovation in the Communications, Media & Entertainment, Energy & Utilities, Insurance, Health, and Government vertical industries. Vlocity’s values of trust, transparency and transformation enable customer, partner and employee success.

Become Vlocity certified . Follow us @vlocity. Learn more, visit us at www.vlocity.com .

© 2019. Vlocity, Inc. All rights reserved. Vlocity and the Vlocity logo are registered trademarks of Vlocity, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders. Salesforce and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com , Inc.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Dave Reddy, Big Valley Marketing for Vlocity

dreddy@bigvalley.co | +1 650.868.4659



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.