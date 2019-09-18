MeridianLink Announces New CEO and Expanded Leadership Team

Tim Nguyen ascends to Vice-Chairman, continuing to work with the expanded leadership team as Chief Strategy Officer to deliver exceptional client experiences and drive MeridianLink’s vision. Leadership team set to accelerate MeridianLink’s innovation and market-leading growth.

/EIN News/ -- Costa Mesa, CA, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeridianLink, the developer of the industry’s first multi-channel account opening and loan origination platform, is a leading provider of enterprise business solutions for financial service organizations. MeridianLink announces today its expanded leadership team, designed to strengthen its long-term market positioning, including naming Nicolaas Vlok as CEO.

Vlok will partner with long-time CEO and Co-founder Tim Nguyen, who will ascend to the position of Vice-Chairman and Chief Strategy Officer, where he will work closely with Vlok and the MeridianLink leadership team to continue promoting the vision of transforming financial services technology for the better.

Nguyen, who co-founded MeridianLink over 20 years ago, has long been recognized as an industry visionary and a market-defining innovator. His passion and vision have driven MeridianLink to become a financial services technology leader.

“Nicolaas and I share a perfectly aligned vision for MeridianLink, to maintain and strengthen our position as an industry leader and to transform financial services technology for the better. I have full confidence that his leadership will strengthen our company and our ability to connect our clients and partners to better,” said Nguyen. “More than 20 years later, my passion still lies within delivering value to our clients, by providing them with best-in-class technology so they can focus on their members, customers and employees. I look forward to continuing to build MeridianLink in my new role, and I’m ecstatic about the future as I partner with Nicolaas to accelerate our progress.”

Vlok brings over twenty years of executive experience leading high-growth, PE-backed and publicly traded technology and data businesses. Previously, he spent 10+ years as CEO at Vision Solutions, a leading high-availability and disaster recovery software company. Vlok was CEO and Co-founder at IDION Technology Holdings, which went public on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. Vlok began his career as CEO and Co-founder at TST CC, a successful software and technology business incubator which became IDION Technology. Most recently, Vlok has been on the board of several Thoma Bravo companies.

“I am excited and humbled to take on the opportunity as CEO and build upon the company’s heritage and past success that is largely due to Tim’s leadership and passion for MeridianLink’s products and clients. As a board member since 2018, I have had the privilege of meeting many people from the MeridianLink team and witnessing their strengths and passion for what they do,” said Vlok. “These are exciting times at MeridianLink and within the financial services and fintech industries. I look forward to incorporating my many years of technology leadership to build upon the great foundation that Tim has built.”

“Nicolaas’ proven track record of building and scaling software companies will only strengthen and accelerate our ability to provide our clients and partners the industry’s best technology solutions,” added Nguyen.

In addition to the appointment of Vlok as CEO, MeridianLink has integrated several members to the company’s executive leadership team that will assist in the execution and continued commitment to its vision. This includes building upon the depth, breadth and usage of MeridianLink systems and solutions, improving the ease of doing business through technology and process improvements, measuring results and trends with world-class data and analytics, and continuing building the employees and culture of MeridianLink.

“I am excited that Nicolaas is joining the MeridianLink organization and the assembly of talent that Tim has recruited to create a world-class leadership team. I have always loved Tim’s vision for the company and believe the partnership between him and Nicolaas will truly accelerate innovation and client satisfaction”, said AJ Rohde, Partner at Thoma Bravo. “MeridianLink has a unique blend of industry-leading talent, track record of innovation and access to capital that will drive significant growth and success.”

To support Vlok, the following individuals comprise MeridianLink’s executive team:

Alan Arnold assumed the position of MeridianLink’s Chief Operating Officer in June 2018. Prior to starting at MeridianLink, Arnold served as President, COO, CTO, and EVP at Vision Solutions, Inc, with previous leadership experience at Ernst and Young. Arnold will continue to apply the expertise and insight he has gained from a career in software and technology to ensure MeridianLink continues to deliver a positive client experience across the client life cycle.

Nathaniel Barnes joined MeridianLink as Senior Vice President of Engineering in May 2019. Barnes has more than 15 years of experience building world-class software with experience in extreme programming, enterprise architecture, application security, high availability and automation. Most recently he has held an extended leadership tenure at ACTIVE Network and served on Southern Methodist University’s Cyber Advisory Board. He is committed to building a development organization that continues to deliver quality solutions to the financial industry in an accelerated manner.

Bryan Klann joined MeridianLink as Chief Revenue Officer in March 2019. With over 20 years of software sales experience, he offers a proven track record of sales leadership, with more than 5 years of leadership at Volaris Group, and most recently at DealerSocket as Chief Revenue Officer. Klann will focus on growing MeridianLink’s business by utilizing his experience of streamlining inefficiencies, reducing account conflict, identifying and executing on new market opportunities.

Charlie Lee joined MeridianLink as Executive Vice President of Marketing in December 2018. Lee brings over 25 years of financial industry experience, with a demonstrated ability in developing and implementing high volume marketing plans. He has held an extended leadership tenure at Experian and Auction.com. Lee’s extensive expertise will help tell the story of MeridianLink and drive awareness through multi-channel marketing strategies.

Monica Kim recently joined MeridianLink as Chief Human Resources Officer. With over 20 years of human resources leadership experience, Kim brings a strategic and hands-on approach to HR leadership, most recently holding the position of Vice President of Global Human Resources at Solarflare Communications (now part of Xilinx). Her insights will help accelerate culture transformation at MeridianLink focused on digitization and innovation, which is designed to deliver an amazing client experience every day.

Chad Martin has been with MeridianLink since June 2018, serving as the Chief Financial Officer. He brings over 25 years of financial leadership experience, including numerous executive leadership roles, most recently at DealerSocket as Chief Financial Officer. Martin has been a key player in the continued financial success of MeridianLink. His insights and processes will continue to help MeridianLink provide the industry’s leading products and services.

###

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc., developer of the industry’s first multi-channel account opening and loan origination platform, is a leading provider of enterprise business solutions for financial service organizations. The company’s passion for excellence is reflected in its web-based credit reporting, lending and new account opening/deposit technologies, which all enjoy solid reputations as being cutting edge, reliable and affordable. Based in Costa Mesa, Calif., MeridianLink is committed to creating smart solutions that deliver real value. For more information, visit www.meridianlink.com.

Charlie Lee MeridianLink (714) 708-6950 ext. 2262 Charlie.Lee@meridianlink.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.