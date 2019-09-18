Apparel Design Software Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

A new report reveals that Global Apparel Design Software Market is projected to reach USD 4110 million by 2025. The market is set to capture Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.3% between 2019 and 2025. The market size was USD 2010 million in 2018.

Apparel Design is the art of applying design, natural beauty and aesthetics to clothing and its accessories. Designing apparels has always varied over time and place and is greatly influenced by social attitudes. This software helps designer to convert his ideas and thought into excellent designs in the easiest possible way. Apparel Design Software develops skills and capabilities of the designer which includes pattern engineering, digitizing, 3D imaging, marking, CAD, advanced automatic nesting, grading, PDM, etc.

This software helps in creating innovative designs which are ready to market. The virtual trial option i.e. whether the garment will look good on individual or not helps the designer to send the designs straight away for production. Apparel Design Software is making use of CAD and information technology to move further towards the just-in-time approach desired by the industry. This software also provides the competitive advantage and added competence to the user. Despite having many clear advantages, some analysts describe this as disruptive.

Apparel Design Software Market: Segmental Analysis

The segmental analysis of the Apparel Design Software Market has been conducted based on type, application and region.

By type, the market has been segmented into Cloud based and on premise. The widely used type is on premise. In 2017, about 69.61% of the total was taken by the on premise type.

On the basis of size, the market is segmented into small enterprises, medium enterprises and large enterprises.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Fashion Designers and Clothing Manufacturers.

The key brands in the Apparel Design Software Market are Adobe, K3 Software Solutions, Wilcom, InkSoft, Optitex, Brikl, C-Design Fashion, Browzwear, etc.

Apparel Design Software Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of region the market is segmented into, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and South America. In North America, countries such as U.S, Mexico and Canada are covered. In Europe, countries such as U.K, Russia, France, Italy and Germany are covered.

In Asia-Pacific, countries such as China, India, Japan, Korea and Southeast Asia are covered. In Middle East and Africa, countries such as UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria and South Africa are covered. In South America, countries such as Argentina, Brazil and Colombia are covered. United States will play the vital role in the market and if any change from U.S occurs then the development trend of Apparel Design Software might also change. In the following years, the most market share will be occupied by Asia-Pacific, especially China. Fast growing economies of Asia-Pacific such as India and regions of Southeast Asia will also provide promising opportunities in the Apparel Design Software market share.

