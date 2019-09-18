Water Treatment Chemicals Market to grow at 5% CAGR during (2019-2024) - Industry Analysis by Mergers & Acquisitions, Agreements, Top Players Strategies, Product Type and Future Outlook: Orbis Research

Orbisresearch.com has published “Water Treatment Chemicals Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019-2024)” research study to its database. Shifting focus towards green chemicals is likely to provide opportunities for market growth in the future

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising demands for water treatment chemicals for recycling and decreasing contamination of water resulting in increased consumption is propelling the growth of the global water treatment chemical market. On the other hand stringent government rules on the overall suspended solid level of the water is impacting the world water treatment chemicals market. This anticipates restraining the market growth with the rising water treatment chemicals presence and pricing of alternate treatment technologies. New water treatment technologies has restrained the expansion of water treating chemical to some extent.

The market for water treatment chemicals is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period of 2019-2024. One of the key driving factors of the market is rising ground and surface water pollution. However, dearth of awareness regarding chemical water treatment technologies is likely to restrain the market during the forecast period.

- Growing demand from power and industrial applications is also expected to boost the market growth during forecast period.

- Shifting focus towards green chemicals is likely to provide opportunities for market growth in the future.

- Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Power Industry to Dominate the Market

- In 2018, the power industry was accounted for the major share of the market.

- Most electric power generation plants require water for their day-to-day operations. Typically, nuclear and fossil fuel power plants consume nearly 190 billion gallons of water per day. Similarly, geothermal power plants need 2 billion or so gallons a day for operations. Hydropower plants also use water directly to generate power.

- The electric power generation industry is one of the major sources of industrial wastewater. Their wastewater contains significant levels of toxic metal impurities, such as lead, mercury, arsenic, chromium, and cadmium, among others.

- These impurities can cause significant damage to the environment, if not treated properly. Therefore, the electric power generation industry needs water treatment chemicals.

- With the ever-increasing requirement for power across the globe, the demand for water treatment chemicals is likely to increase in the future.

- Hence, the power industry is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

- Asia-Pacific has dominated the global water treatment chemicals market in 2018 owing to the high demand from countries like China and Japan.

- The rapid economic growth and urbanization in China are likely to drive the growth of several industries like municipal, chemical, food & beverages, oil & gas, power generation industry which in turn is likely to boost the demand for water treatment chemicals.

- Moreover, most of China’s population relies on groundwater sources for drinking water, which are either untreated or not properly treated by municipal water suppliers. Therefore, the need of water treatment chemicals increases.

- In India, there has been an increase in the chemical manufacturing plants and also the power generation sector in India is constantly evolving.

- Hence, Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market for water treatment chemicals is partly consolidated as the market share is divided among few companies. Some of the major players of the market include Ecolab, Kemira, Solenis, and Kurita Water Industries Ltd., among others.

