Willis Research Network partners with MITIGA Solutions on global aviation and aerospace initiative

This new partnership will enable airlines, airports and associated organisations in both the public and private sectors to predict and mitigate the impact of natural hazards to air traffic management and aviation operations. Volcanic ash, sandstorms and mineral dust are key hazards for airlines, which affect flight safety, aircraft routes, infrastructure and engine lifetime.

Mitiga Solutions can assess the extent and height of the impact of those hazards in near real-time, at each stage of an aircraft operation and ongoing emergencies, prior to an event for early warning and for efficient management during an emergency. These modelling capabilities can also be used to test and enhance preparedness. Such advances in modelling are expected to help airlines and associated organisations mitigate their exposure, re-route planes, minimise delays and cancellations, and related economic losses.

Andrew Hall, client relationship director, Risk and Strategy, Willis Towers Watson said: “This is a tremendous example of collaborative investment and innovation, and the determination by Willis Towers Watson to understand the risks associated with such a perpetual threat. Most importantly, how to reduce the impact and cost to the aviation eco-system and to increase the safety, efficiency and confidence of such a strategically important but fragile sector.”

Dr Rosa Sobradelo, senior research manager for earth risks, WRN said: “We are delighted to partner with Mitiga Solutions on this important initiative, which provides valuable data insight to our aviation and aerospace clients. It puts the WRN at the forefront of applied research for volcanic risk and reflects Willis Towers Watson’s commitment to delivering bespoke risk management solutions.”

Dr Alex Martí, CEO, Mitiga Solutions added: “In a short period of time, Mitiga Solutions has been able to disrupt the aviation industry by providing real-time and predictive solutions to mitigate the impact of atmospheric hazards to different aviation stakeholders. Partnerships are at the heart of what we do and working with Willis Towers Watson enables us to scale our work and build the case for the standardised use of scientific predictive models to strengthen aviation safety worldwide.”

To complement the new partnership, Mitiga Solutions is participating in an industry-led panel discussion on climate resilience at the Willis Towers Watson Airport Conference 2019, hosted by the Airport Risk Community (ARC) on 18-20 September in Rome.

About the Willis Research Network

The Willis Research Network (WRN) is an award-winning collaboration between academia and the finance and insurance industries. Since it was founded in 2006, the WRN has explored ways in which the world’s leading research organisations can help confront the challenges of managing risk and delivering resilience for our industry, providing a transmission between research and business. Through the WRN, Willis Towers Watson has teamed up with more than 50 world-leading institutions pioneering science and new analytical approaches to traditional problems of greatest relevance to our clients and our industry. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com/wrn

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world realize their path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has over 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas – the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com

About Mitiga Solutions

Mitiga Solutions is an offshoot of the Barcelona Supercomputing Cente r which specialises in high-performance computing. It is certified by Eurocontrol, and Mitiga Fall3d is the dispersion model currently in use by the Darwin and Buenos Aires Volcanic Ash Advisory Centers. The Barcelona Supercomputing Center is also the official provider for the sand and dust storm warnings of the World Meteorological Organisation. Learn more at: mitigasolutions.com

About the Airport Risk Community (ARC)

ARC comprises of key airport industry figures and facilitates global connectivity by linking groups of professionals who are experiencing common industry issues and concerns. ARC provides a platform from which WRN and Mitiga can share their knowledge and expertise, whilst advising on both the emerging risks and the solutions available to the airport sector. If you’d like to learn more about the ARC’s activities, including the forthcoming Rome carbon offset event, please contact Charlotte.Dubec@willistowerswatson.com.

