Nabis Holdings Enters into Manufacturing and Supply Partnership with CannaKorp for Wisp Pods Used in the Wisp Vaporizing System

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabis Holdings Inc. (CSE:NAB) (OTC: NABIF) (FRA: A2PL) (“NabisTM” or the “Company”), a leading Canadian investment company with specialty investments in assets across multiple divisions of the cannabis sector, today announced that it has entered into a strategic agreement with CannaKorp, Inc. (“CannaKorp”), a Massachusetts-based technology start-up company that is simplifying and improving the experience for herbal vaporization, to be an authorized partner manufacturing and supplying Wisp Pods to be used in CannaKorp’s innovative Wisp Vaporizing System (“Wisp”) in the state of Arizona. In addition, the Company will supply custom Wisp Pods branded as BIS , the Company’s recently launched cannabidiol (“CBD”) brand.



The Wisp Vaporizing System is the world’s first single-use pod and vaporizer system offering an enhanced and customizable herbal experience. Wisp works by converting natural botanical and herbal benefits into vapor, free of combustion, additives and without denaturing the product. Designed with a microprocessor, Wisp ensures optimal performance and an enhanced vapor experience, including temperature, speed, time and air pressure, all in a clean and elegant design.

"We are thrilled to announce our strategic agreement with CannaKorp as the exclusive manufacturer and authorized supplier of Wisp Pods for their innovative Wisp Vaporizing System initially in the state of Arizona,” said Shay Shnet, CEO & Director of Nabis. “Under our BIS brand we will produce a custom line of pods that will provide a unique cannabis experience to consumers available through a seamless home appliance. This ‘thoughtful technology’ used with our herbal blends offers choice, expertise and consistency in a new way, keeping in line with our mission to innovate and become a recognized leader in the industry. As an exclusive manufacturer in Arizona, we will handle production of all future brands CannaKorp partners within this state.”

"This partnership brings an exciting new approach to our entrance in the state of Arizona. Not only will Nabis sell ultra-premium product Wisp Pods at their soon-to-launch retail stores, but they will also provide a statewide, wholesale distribution network for the Wisp System," said Saul Niddam, Chief Executive Officer at CannaKorp. "We're thrilled to be launching in Arizona with Nabis, a partner that shares our vision of providing a great experience through ground-breaking, easy to use technology.”

About CannaKorp, Inc.

CannaKorp, Inc. is a Massachusetts-based technology start-up company that is simplifying and improving the experience for consumers interested in vaporizing natural herbs. CannaKorp has developed the world’s first single-use pod and vaporizer system delivering unprecedented quality, convenience and consistency. The complete system includes the ground-breaking vaporizer device, Wisp; single-use, precisely measured pods containing pre-ground, lab tested botanical herbs called Wisp Pod; and an automated processing and filling machine, the Pod-O-Matic.

About Nabis Holdings Inc.

Nabis Holdings is a Canadian investment issuer that invests in high quality cash flowing assets across multiple industries, including real property, securities, cryptocurrency, and all aspects of the U.S. and international cannabis sector. Led by two of the co-founders of MPX Bioceutical, one of the largest takeovers in the U.S. Cannabis space to date, the company has a proven track record in emerging markets to create significant shareholder value. The Company is focused on investing across the entire vertically integrated aspects of the space with a focus on revenue generation, EBITDA and growth.

