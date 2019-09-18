Diamanti Appoints Andrew Wild as Chief Revenue Officer

Veteran technology executive brings more than 20 years of experience in leading sales and operations at successful startup, turnaround and Fortune 500 enterprises globally

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamanti, creators of the first bare-metal platform purpose-built for containerized applications, today announced the appointment of Andrew Wild as Chief Revenue Officer reporting to Diamanti CEO Tom Barton. Diamanti’s bookings are growing at a 300% year-over-year rate, as the first cloud-native platform integrating high-performance compute, plug-and-play networking, persistent NVME-based storage, Docker, Linux, and Kubernetes into one simple solution with full-stack support.



“Andy is a dynamic senior executive with broad international experience building and scaling business operations,” Barton said. “His extensive technology background brings proven leadership and vision to Diamanti’s executive team across market strategies, product engineering, marketing and sales disciplines.”

Wild joins Diamanti from Vertica, the world’s leading modern data warehouse and analytics platform, where he served as President leading all Vertica’s growth and customer initiatives. Previously he served as Chief Revenue Officer at Planet Labs, helping lead the disruption of the geospatial analytics industry. Prior to that he held senior executive roles at leading enterprise software companies, including OpenText, CA Technologies and IBM.

“Diamanti gives its customers the industry’s first purpose-built solution for running container-based workloads in Kubernetes on-premises, and then hooking that in with the cloud,” Wild said. “The growth implications for Diamanti are almost boundless. We believe it's very much going to be a hybrid cloud world for the major corporations that we serve. A lot of their workload will be maintained on-premises. They still want to be cloud compatible. So they need a purpose-built platform to manage both environments. That’s our global opportunity.”

Diamanti, recently awarded a top 5-Star rating in CRN’s 2019 Partner Program Guide, was also named Winner of the 2018 Container Trailblazer category by the Tech Trailblazers awards. Diamanti was named a Gartner “Cool Vendor” for its bare-metal container platform, and Database Trends and Applications named Diamanti a 2018 “Trend-Setting Product in Data Management.” Other product accolades for Diamanti include being named a CRN “10 Coolest Cloud Storage Startups” and being included in Forbes “10 New Product Categories Created Exclusively for the Container Era.”

