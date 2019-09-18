Fraser Institute Media Advisory: What federal policies are automatically triggered by recessions? New study coming Thursday, Sept. 19

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, Sept. 19, the Fraser Institute will release a new study on Ottawa’s automatic policy responses to recessions.



Amid increasing signs of economic weakness in Canada, Fiscal Policy and Recessions: A Primer on Automatic Stabilizers measures several existing policies (employment insurance, for example) that respond automatically to recessions.

A news release with additional information will be issued via GlobeNewswire on Thursday, Sept. 19 @ 5:00 a.m. Eastern.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Jason Clemens, Executive Vice-President, Fraser Institute

Jake Fuss, Economist, Fraser Institute

To arrange media interviews or for more information, please contact:

Mark Hasiuk, (604) 688-0221 ext. 517, mark.hasiuk@fraserinstitute.org

Follow the Fraser Institute on Twitter | Become a fan on Facebook

The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute’s independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.