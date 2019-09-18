All-in-One Smart-Home Air Filtration Solution, HAVEN, Launches Across North America

Following its limited production run in Western Canada, TZOA announces the launch of flagship product, HAVEN, to improve residential air quality by upwards of 90 percent.

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TZOA , today announces its extended product availability across North America. This announcement comes on the heels of a limited production run of 1000 units initially available only in Western Canada. This marks the first time North America as a whole will have access to HAVEN, one of North America’s first all-in-one smart home air filtration solutions. Capable of auto-regulating the home’s airflow, filtering detected pollutants out of the air through high performance air filters, HAVEN improves residential air quality by upwards of 90 percent.



“Following our limited product run to residents of Alberta and British Columbia, we’re thrilled to announce our official launch and share our commitment to clean air and better breathing with not only the rest of the country, but all of North America,” said Kevin R. Hart, founder and CEO of TZOA. “North America is currently experiencing epidemic levels of Sick Home Syndrome , leaving residents with compromised health as a direct result of their homes’ insufficient filtration and regulation of fresh air. You can’t manage what you can’t measure, and HAVEN’s technological capabilities are a testament to our ongoing dedication to air quality detection and healthy home diagnostics. Our aim is to develop accessible solutions to maximize the health potential of every home.”

People spend an average of 90 percent of their time indoors, where air quality has been found to be anywhere from two to five times as polluted as outdoor air. Unlike standalone air purifiers only capable of filtering the surrounding air, HAVEN is installed directly in a homeowner’s existing heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system to automatically detect, filter and improve in-home air quality.

Starting at $399 USD, the HAVEN system can be retrofitted into any HVAC system by a professional HVAC engineer. Subscribers (who pay $10/month ongoing) will receive an ongoing automated analysis of their home’s air health, a monthly Healthy Home Service that includes auto-fulfillment of replacement filters every time HAVEN detects that it’s time for a change, as well as regular indoor and outdoor air quality measurement updates.

For more information on HAVEN and its availability in your region, visit www.tzoa.com .

About TZOA

TZOA is the Canadian developer of all-in-one smart home air filtration solution, HAVEN. Installed directly in a homeowner’s existing heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system, HAVEN leverages proprietary sensor technology to detect air pollutants in real-time, delivering air quality updates straight to a homeowner’s mobile device. Capable of regulating the home’s airflow by filtering detected pollutants out of the air through high performance air filters, HAVEN improves residential air quality by upwards of 90%. HAVEN is now available across North America and has been assessed by third-party institutions including the EPA, the University of Utah, and the University of British Columbia.

TZOA was founded in Vancouver, British Columbia by former-journeyman electrician, Kevin R. Hart, in 2013 out of a desire to make breathing better and more accessible for Canadians. The company has since scaled to 13 employees out of its HQ in downtown Vancouver. For more information, visit http://www.tzoa.com .

Media Contact

Jen Hazell

Talk Shop Media

jen@talkshopmedia.com

604-738-2220



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.