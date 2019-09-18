Streetwise Reports Publishes 'Explorer Eagerly Awaits Results of Summer Drill Program in Prolific Quebec Mining Area'

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Tusk Resources Inc.'s (TUSK:CSE; BTKRF:OTC) 100%-owned Golden Valley property is located in the highly prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt in northwest Quebec. The belt has produced more than 100 mines and 170 million ounces of gold since the early 1900s. Golden Valley is in a world-class mining area, located about 26 kilometers from the Casa Berardi Mine, operated by Hecla Mining, that has produced more than 1.9 million ounces of gold since 1988.



Black Tusk is drilling to verify and expand upon the more than 4,000 meters of drilling conducted historically at Golden Valley and recently concluded the first phase of its diamond drill program. The 11 holes totaled nearly 1,500 meters, and were spread roughly over 4 kilometers.

''We are extremely pleased with the progress so far on the Golden Valley Project. Phase One of the drill program has gone as planned and we expect to have first round of drill results back from the lab in the near term," stated Black Tusk Resources CEO Richard Penn.

"Dr. Mathieu Piche, a consulting geologist, and geologist and Black Tusk director Perry Grunenberg both told me that they liked the look of the drill core, so we are eagerly awaiting the assay results," Penn told Streetwise Reports.

Once the results are in, Dr. Piche will work with the Black Tusk geological team to plan the next phase of the drill program.

