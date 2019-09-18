XPO Logistics Honored by Raytheon with EPIC Supplier Excellence Award

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has been honored by Raytheon Company with the 2019 EPIC Supplier Excellence Award. The award, presented to Raytheon’s highest-performing suppliers, recognizes XPO for outstanding collaboration, innovation and execution from among thousands of Raytheon suppliers worldwide.

Raytheon is a global technology leader specializing in defense and cybersecurity solutions. XPO provides Raytheon with critical supply chain services, including process engineering, fulfillment, distribution management and logistics systems. Earlier this year, XPO received an award for excellence from Raytheon’s Integrated Defense Systems business unit.

Ashfaque Chowdhury, XPO Logistics president – supply chain, Americas and Asia Pacific, said, “We’re proud that Raytheon has chosen to recognize the quality of our performance at the highest level. Our partnership prioritizes innovation and customer focus. We look forward to developing new ways to add value to this important relationship.”

