rfxcel, the Global Leader in Track and Trace Solutions, Announces Updated Mobile App, for the Food and Beverage Industry

/EIN News/ -- Reno, NV, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- rfxcel, the global leader in supply chain track and trace solutions, today announced that it will release new and improved features on its MobileTraceability application for food and beverage organizations. MobileTraceability integrates the power of rfxcel’s signature Traceability System (rTS) with the built-in scanning capabilities of mobile devices and scanners.

The mobile app empowers users working in a broad range of locations, from enclosed sites such as warehouses to external sites such as farms and fields. Track and trace data can now be accessed in a timely manner by the people who need it most. To give organizations maximum flexibility, the MobileTraceability app supports multiple platforms, from ruggedized devices with optimized scanners to consumer-grade devices with built-in cameras. Now companies can select devices that meet their needs and budgets.

New features include recording of information via quick scans of products; packing of trays, cases, pallets, and shipments; reporting of shipments and receipts at the source; extensive views and reports to track and trace data; and custom events and workflows for quality inspections.

“Our new MobileTraceability app brings rfxcel’s industry-leading track and trace capabilities to virtually any location, including places that traditionally may not have been visible in supply chains,” said rfxcel CEO Glenn Abood. “It’s perfect for the food and beverage industry, where real-time tracking and traceability is key to brand success, but users in any industry will find that it enhances supply chain operations and security.”

Abood said the app not only adapts to any workflow but can transform how companies manage their supply chains. Critical tracking events and key data elements can be added to a product’s record. For example, users can add a photo or integrate a quality inspection to enrich the data associated with any product as it moves from harvest in the field to the shelves at a market.

“The modern food and beverage supply chain is complicated,” Abood added. “It has unique demands, and a one-size-fits-all approach just won’t work. Our MobileTraceability app allows us to be as flexible as our customers need us to be and to deliver granular visibility anywhere their supply chains go. We’re very excited to be able to offer this solution.”

To learn more about rfxcel’s new MobileTraceability app or the company’s other innovative track and trace solutions, contact Vice President of Marketing Herb Wong or visit rfxcel.com.

About rfxcel

rfxcel is a track and trace software provider with leading-edge solutions to help organizations track their entire supply chain, meet regulatory compliance requirements, and protect products and brand reputations. For the last 15 years, manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and dispensers have trusted rfxcel to provide complete compliance and traceability solutions. rfxcel’s integrated track and trace software suite delivers better business outcomes and lowers supply chain costs. The company is headquartered in the United States and has offices in the EU, Latin America, India, Russia, the Middle East, Japan, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Herb Wong rfxcel Corporation 9258240300 hwong@rfxcel.com



