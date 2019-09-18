Global Disposable Drinking Straws Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Wise.Guy.

A small and thin pipe which is used for having beverages and any semi-liquid drinks is identified as a drinking straw. A consumer puts the straw into the drink from one end and places another end in her mouth and slurps on it to consumer the drink or the beverage. It is usually manufactured using plastic compounds such as polystyrene and polypropylene etc. paper is used too to manufacture pipes. Disposable drinking straws are widely used items all around the world by many customers. The fruit juice drink companies usually attach such straws with their drink products to make it convenient for their consumers. The straws are not typically expensive.

Therefore, it is even more useful for many people on a daily basis. There are some cases, where the consumer cannot be able to drink any beverage or drink or any other semi-liquid drinks like others do, for instance, toddlers and patients with backache, neck injury, paralysed patients, and bed-ridden sick humans. Straws are exceptionally beneficial for such circumstances.

Even patients with Alzheimer or other nerve disorders which typically make a human being unstable and he would not be capable of keeping his hands steady anymore; they usually spill their drinks due to the condition. Disposable drinking straws are the common solution here. Paper straws are not as much common worldwide, but it is mainly used because of the designs it comes in. party events usually provide paper straws to the attendees.

Key Players:

Huhtamaki

Footprint LLC

Hoffmaster Group (Aardvark)

Biopac

Vegware

TIPI Straws

Austraw Pty Ltd

Okstraw

The Blue Straw

PT. Strawland

Tetra Pak

R&M Plastic Products

Transcend Packaging

MPM Marketing Services

Nippon Straw

Canada Brown Eco Products

GP Paper Straw Sdn Bhd

B & B Straw Pack

Aleco Straws

Zhengzhou Gstar Plastics

YIWU JinDong Paper

Disposable drinking straws are commonly known items and a vast majority of the global population has used it at least at some points in their lives. The vast market has been segmented to assess its usage and its growth in the market based on its applications and the types. It is ideally used in households, and by food service companies along with bars or shops selling beverages such as coffee bar, tea shop etc. the only type of straw that is usually manufactured is of 15cm length and its diameter is not more than 1mm.

Regional market segmentation is a part of the geographic segmentation. The geographic market is divided into sub parts considering the similarities professed from a group of regional markets and thus making decisions to enable operations accordingly. Restaurants and cafes are offering straws to encourage their sales and thus expanding the disposable straw industry. UK is the leading market of the industry from Europe along with Germany and France. North America is the next in line with markets in USA; Canada etc. Asia pacific region includes India, China and other south-east Asian nations whereas Middle East and Saudi Arabia are also parts of it.

In recent years, many nations have come forward in support of the environment and the eco-system which led to a straight battle against disposable drinking straws. Numerous countries have already banned plastic straws and some are in the process. Even the paper straws are being claimed to be non-recyclable. Bamboo straws are being promoted extensively while some companies are pushing for silicone made straws which are reusable.

