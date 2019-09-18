Tahini Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Tahini Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Tahini Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Tahini Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Overview

Tahini, a Middle Eastern contribution to the world of food, is a delicious calcium-rich dip or paste made of Sesame seeds. It is a part of ethnic Mediterranean cuisine from Greece, North Africa, and Turk. Tahini is rich in fibers, Calcium, Vitamin B1, Phosphorus, Magnesium and is the main ingredient in many ethnic dishes like Baba Ghanoui, Hummus, Falafel Pitas, and as a base for many sauces and spreads, halva and other sweets. There are many other interesting uses too like, salad dressings, topping for meat and vegetables, breakfast foods, sports drinks like milkshakes to name a few. There are many available forms of Tahini worldwide, mostly Tahini based sauces.

The main ingredient of Tahini is Sesame seeds and depending on the way the seed is used there are two varieties of Tahini – Hulled and Unhulled. Tahini is basically lightly roasted, stone-ground, blended and bottled. Some companies also machine grind it, however, stone-ground one is tastier variety. The production price of Tahini highly depends on Sesame seed production and its market price. The United States depends on the import of Sesame seeds from other countries as the native production is low.

The market research report by the publishers QYResearch Group studied the Global Tahini Market for the forecast period 2019-2025. Middle East countries are the natural market leaders in consumption in this segment. However, production-wise there are no market dominators as there are many Tahini manufacturers across the world. The market for Tahini as a producer and consumer both has been found to be spread across countries in North America, Europe, China North Africa, the Middle East, and Japan.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Prince Tahini

Haitoglou Bros

Al Wadi Al Akhdar

Dipasa

A.O. Ghandour & Sons

Sesajal

Mounir Bissat

Sunshine International Foods

Arrowhead Mills

Joyva

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Tahini market. This report focused on Tahini market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Tahini Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The latest advancements in Tahini industry and changing market dynamics are key driving factors to depict tremendous growth. Also, the risk factors which will have a significant impact on the Global Tahini industry in the coming years are listed in this report. The revenue-generating Tahini types, applications, and key regions are evaluated. Top growing regions and Tahini industry presence cover Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East, African countries and South America. This Tahini business study also analyzes the top countries in these regions with their market potential.

Market Segmentation

There are two ways the Tahini market can be split for the purpose of market study. One by type and the other by applications.

Segment by Type

Hulled Tahini: Tahini made of sesame seeds with its kernels or outer layer removed. This is the creamier version with around 10 milligrams of calcium per spoon serving and fiber of 6.2g/100mg. Unhulled Tahini: This is the Tahini with shell and kept whole. It has a slightly bitter flavor profile, though a better calcium content at 860 mg/100 mg and fiber at 16 gm/100mg.

Segment by Application

• Paste & Spreads

• Halva & Other Sweets

• Sauces & Dips

• Other

Market Analysis

This market research report has analyzed the global level, regional level, and company level information for Tahini volume and value and market size, to form a global view. Historical data of main market players have been studied to understand winning management strategies and failures and to track prospects. Production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue, and market share for each manufacturer are other company level studies included in this report. The Middle East and Africa are the two regions maximum competitor activities are reported from. Below regions are the main markets across the world:

• North America

• Europe

• China

• Middle East

• North Africa and

• Japan

Conclusion

The Global demand for Tahini Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. Region wise government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry are all important factors impacting the growth of the market. Since more growth opportunities are expected to come up between 2019 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, it signifies the rapid pace of change and is safe to say that the Tahini market development status and future trend is expected to be promising across the world.

