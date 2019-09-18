China & Hong Kong Data Center Markets, 2019-2024 - Application of Switched PDUs Will Increase with the Rise in Hyperscale Cloud Data Center Spending
This report considers the present scenario of the datacenter market in China and Hong Kong and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2019-2024. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the China and Hong Kong data center market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the datacenter market.
The China and Hong Kong data center market is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2018-2024.
Key Highlights of the Report
- The installation of 100 GbE is projected to grow at the aggregation layer in cloud and internet service provider data centers.
- The use of VRLA battery-based UPS systems will be replaced by lithium-ion batteries in China and Hong Kong due to increased OPEX.
- The adoption of metered and monitored PDUs is likely to grow among colocation service providers.
- The application of switched PDUs will increase with the rise in the hyperscale cloud data center spending.
- China will be a major competitor for the US in greenfield development of hyperscale data centers. The market has a strong presence of global and local contractors as well as sub-contractors.
Equinix, Apple, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Global Switch, GDS Services, and Chayoraare the prominent investors/vendors in the China and Hong Kong data center market. E-commerce and financial services sectors are adopting digital technology for efficient business processes. Currently, more than 70% of the population in China are using e-commerce services for performing commercial and non-commercial activities.
Global card payment service providers such as America Express, MasterCard, and Visa are expanding in China due to the increase in the consumer base to procure goods and services via mobile devices. The Government of Hong Kong is conducting more than 70 smart city initiatives at full speed, covering Smart Travel, Smart Life, Smart Environment, and Smart Citizen.
These initiatives include many infrastructure projects such as digital personal identity (eID), smart lampposts, open government data, upgrading government public cloud services, and building new big data analytics platforms.
Increased smart cities initiatives, procurement of renewable energy resources, increase in cloud-based services and rise of digital transformation and expansion of colocation and hyperscale Datacenter facilities are expected to drive the datacenter investment in China and Hong Kong. The report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the China and Hong Kong data center market by electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, tier standards, general construction, and countries.
Key Topics Covered
1. Market Snapshot
2. List of Data Center Investment in China and Hong Kong
3. Investment Opportunities in China and Hong Kong
- Market Overview
- Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Market Share by Infrastructure 2018
4. Investment by Area
- Market Overview
- Area - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
5. Investment by Power Capacity
- Market Overview
- Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
6. Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Trends
7. China and Hong Kong Data Center Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
- Market Overview
- Server - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Storage - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Network - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
8. China and Hong Kong Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure
- Market Overview
- UPS Systems - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Generators - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Transfer Switches & Switchgears - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Rack PDU - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Other Electrical Infrastructure - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
9. China and Hong Kong Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Market Overview
- Cooling Systems - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Rack - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
10. China and Hong Kong Data Center Market by Cooling Systems
- Market Overview
- CRAC & CRAH Units - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Chiller Units - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Cooling Towers & Dry Cooling - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Evaporative Chillers - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Other Cooling Units - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
11. China and Hong Kong Data Center Market by General Construction
- Market Overview
- Building Development - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Installation & Commissioning Services - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Building Design - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Physical Security - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- DCIM - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
12. China and Hong Kong Data Center Market by Tier Standards
- Market Overview
- Tier I & II - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Tier III - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Tier IV - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
13. China and Hong Kong Data Center Market by Geography
- China
- Market Overview
- Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Area - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Hong Kong
- Market Overview
- Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Area - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
14. Key Market Participants
- IT Infrastructure Providers
- Datacenter Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- Support Infrastructure Providers
- Datacenter Investors
15. Appendix
- Market Definitions
- Report Assumptions
- Market Derivation
- Data Center Site Selection Criteria
- Quantitative Summary
- Overall Market
- Market by Infrastructure
- Market by Tier Standards
Companies Mentioned
- Cisco Systems
- Dell
- Hitachi
- Huawei
- IBM
- Inspur
- Lenovo
- New H3C Technologies
- Quanta Computer
- Sugon
- Arup
- Aurecon
- Corgan
- Cundall
- Faithful+Gould
- Keysource
- Mecanoo
- Talent Mechanical & Electrical Engineers
- WT Partnership
- ABB
- AIRSYS
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Delta Group
- Eaton
- Fuji Electric
- Hitec Power Protection
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- MTU On Site Energy
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- Shenzhen KstarScience&Technology
- Vertiv
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Apple
- Chayora
- CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited
- Equinix
- GDS Services
- Global Switch
- Huawei and local Government
- SUNeVision Holdings
- Tencent
