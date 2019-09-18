9th Energy of Victories national sports journalism festival contest launched

Release September 18, 2019, 12:10

Gazprom, the Russian Olympic Committee, and the Federation of Sports Journalists of Russia announce the start of the 9th Energy of Victories national sports journalism festival contest for Russian-language mass media based in Russia and abroad.

The primary goals of the contest are to promote the Olympic movement, sports, and healthy living, as well as to improve the quality of sports journalism in Russia.

The festival’s organizing committee invites sports journalists (including staff and freelance writers) from Russian-language mass media based in Russia and abroad to take part in the contest by sending Russian-language submissions broadcast or published in print or online media between November 15, 2018, and October 15, 2019.

Contestants will compete in the following categories:

Best Video Report/Film/Coverage (for television);

Best Radio Report (for radio);

Best Article (for print and online publications);

Best Photo Report/Coverage (for print and online publications);

Future of Sports Journalism (best work by a journalist under 21 years old for all types of Russian federal and regional media).

Applications and submissions for the contest are to be sent to energiya2019@olympic.ru before October 15, 2019.

The final round of the 9th Energy of Victories festival contest will take place in Moscow on November 29, 2019.