Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Electronic Health Records Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Global Electronic Health Records Market 2019 Development, Current Market Situation and Future Outlook ” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electronic Health Records Industry

Description

Since the introduction of information technology, the healthcare industry has been gradually converting its processes and methods from paper and analog to digital. Given the diversity, volume and various tiers of information, as well as the need to maintain privacy and accuracy, healthcare medical records have proven difficult to transition to a homogenous electronic form that serves all the needs of patients, providers, payers and suppliers. Yet government regulations and advisory statements, such as those initiated in the United States since 2009, have served as an incentive to spur the advancement of electronic health records and promote interoperability across suppliers and healthcare providers.

The global market for electronic health records was REDACTED in 2016. The market is expected to increase from an estimated $22.0 billion in 2017 to $39.1 billion by 2022, a compound average growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2% .

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3072029-global-markets-and-technologies-for-electronic-health-records

North America will continue to lead spending due to the combination of the large number of suppliers and providers in the region, as well as the pressure to reduce expenses amid government mandates to increase interoperability. Spending in the region will grow from an estimated REDACTED in 2017 to REDACTED in 2022 at a CAGR of REDACTED.

Scope of Report

The report will segment the technology for electronic health records and IT suppliers by hardware,

software and services by application, including: 
- Administration. 
- Computerized health records. 
- Billing automation. 
- Decision support tools. 
- Document and image management (RIS/PACS). 
- e-Prescriptions.

Use segments will also be addressed, including healthcare providers, private and public payers and consumers.

Reasons for Doing This Study

WGR Research believes the market for electronic health records is undergoing a transformation that will create opportunities for new entrants and challenges for incumbents. The beneficiaries will be the suppliers and the participants in the healthcare ecosystem who will have better access to vital crossdiscipline medical records.

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3072029-global-markets-and-technologies-for-electronic-health-records

Report Includes:

- 29 data tables 
- An overview of the global markets and technologies for electronic health records 
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022 
- Identification of segments with high growth potential and their future applications 
- Explanation of major drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry 
- Detailed profiles of major vendors in the market, including Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Amazon.com, Analogic Corp., athenahealth Inc. and Beckman Coulter Inc.AGFA HEALTHCARE 


Akelex 
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 
Amazing Charts Llc 
Amazon 
Analogic 
Arm Holdings 
Arxan 
Athenahealth 
Beckman Coulter Inc. 
Biocontrol Medical 
Boston Scientific Scimed Inc. 
Canon Kabushiki Kaisha 
Carestream Health 
Cerner 
Ceva Inc. 
Comarch 
Computer Program & Systems Inc. 
Cybernet Systems Corp. 
Diamond Systems 
Digichart Inc. 
Dr Systems 
Eclinicalworks 
Epic Systems 
Eurotech Inc. 
Fujifilm 
Ge Healthcare 
Greenway Health Llc 
Healthland 
Honeywell International Inc. 
Ibm 
Imagination Technologies Inc. 
Intel 
Kontron America Inc. 
Kore Telematics 
Lattice Semiconductor Corp. 
Lumedx 
Mckesson 
Meditech 
Medtronic 
Mercury Computer Systems 
Merge Healthcare 
Microchip Technology Inc. 
Microsemi 
Microsoft Corp. 
Ncd Medical Corp. 
Philips Healthcare 
Practice Fusion 
Qualcomm 
Quality Systems Inc. 
Radisys 
Renesas 
Sectra 
Siemens Healthcare 
Streamline Health Solutions 
Surescripts Llc 
Synopsys Inc. 
Zynx Health Inc.

Continued...   

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3072029

         

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us)  Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)

NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail, Technology


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
DevOps Tool Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024
Research Report Explores the Global Property & Casualty Insurance Agency Management Software Market 2019
Artificial Blood and Plasma Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2027
View All Stories From This Author