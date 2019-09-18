Electronic Health Records Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2022
Description
Since the introduction of information technology, the healthcare industry has been gradually converting its processes and methods from paper and analog to digital. Given the diversity, volume and various tiers of information, as well as the need to maintain privacy and accuracy, healthcare medical records have proven difficult to transition to a homogenous electronic form that serves all the needs of patients, providers, payers and suppliers. Yet government regulations and advisory statements, such as those initiated in the United States since 2009, have served as an incentive to spur the advancement of electronic health records and promote interoperability across suppliers and healthcare providers.
The global market for electronic health records was REDACTED in 2016. The market is expected to increase from an estimated $22.0 billion in 2017 to $39.1 billion by 2022, a compound average growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2% .
North America will continue to lead spending due to the combination of the large number of suppliers and providers in the region, as well as the pressure to reduce expenses amid government mandates to increase interoperability. Spending in the region will grow from an estimated REDACTED in 2017 to REDACTED in 2022 at a CAGR of REDACTED.
Scope of Report
The report will segment the technology for electronic health records and IT suppliers by hardware,
software and services by application, including:
- Administration.
- Computerized health records.
- Billing automation.
- Decision support tools.
- Document and image management (RIS/PACS).
- e-Prescriptions.
Use segments will also be addressed, including healthcare providers, private and public payers and consumers.
Reasons for Doing This Study
WGR Research believes the market for electronic health records is undergoing a transformation that will create opportunities for new entrants and challenges for incumbents. The beneficiaries will be the suppliers and the participants in the healthcare ecosystem who will have better access to vital crossdiscipline medical records.
Report Includes:
- 29 data tables
- An overview of the global markets and technologies for electronic health records
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
- Identification of segments with high growth potential and their future applications
- Explanation of major drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry
- Detailed profiles of major vendors in the market, including Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Amazon.com, Analogic Corp., athenahealth Inc. and Beckman Coulter Inc.AGFA HEALTHCARE
