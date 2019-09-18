Female Sex Toys Market Share, Trends, Opportunities, Projection, Revenue, Analysis Forecast To 2025
A new market study, titled “Discover Global Female Sex Toys Market By Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHA, INDIA, September 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Report Description:
A sex toy refers to an external object that is used to stimulate and increase the sexual pleasure of users, thereby leading to sexual satisfaction.
The online segment accounted for the major shares and dominated this market. Factors such as the improved accessibility and variety based on price to consumers will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years. Additionally, online vendors liberalize their policies to ease the purchase process by providing a 365-day free returns policies. Furthermore, the reviews posted by users help the new customer in their purchase decision.
This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the market. The higher adoption of these products in the region is due to demand for female sex toys from older women and couples to enhance their sex lives and explore their sexual fantasies. Furthermore, festivals and trade shows related to the sex industry display sex toys and increase the consumer interest in purchasing products in this region.
Get Free Sample Report »
https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4452498-global-female-sex-toys-market-professional-survey-report-2019
The following manufacturers are covered:
Church & Dwight
Reckitt Benckiser
Ansell Healthcare
BMS Factory
Okamoto Industries
Doc Johnson
California Exotic
Standard Innovation
LELO
Adam & Eve
Fun Factory
Table of Content:
1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summary
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
4 Breakdown Data by Type
5 Breakdown Data by Application
…
11 Company Profiles
12 Future Forecast
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
Continued …
