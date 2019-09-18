Global Savory Snacks Market-Consumption,Demand,Supply,Application,Business Revenue, Regional Analysis,Forecast 2019-2025
PUNE , MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , September 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Savory snacks come under the snack foods category, which have a salty taste and are different from sweet snacks.During 2017, the potato chips segment accounted for the largest share of the savory snacks market and will continue to dominate the market over the coming years. The increasing consumption of potato chips in developed regions like North America and Europe is one of the major factors driving this segment’s growth. Also, the change in consumer preferences has led to the introduction of several new flavors of potato chips, which will also contribute to this segment’s growth.
The report, at first, has given a brief understanding of the industry via a basic overview. This overview includes the definition, key applications of the product, and the manufacturing technology employed for such production. The global Savory Snacks market has been analysed in detail to gain an understanding of the competitive landscape, key regional status, and recent trends noted in the relevant industry.
In terms of geography, North America led the global savory snacks market during 2017 and will continue to account for the maximum market shares until the end of 2023. Much of this market’s growth in the region is driven by the consumer’s need for convenient food items that can be consumed on-the-go. Busy lifestyles and product innovation will also aid in this market’s growth in countries like the US and Canada.
Top Key players
Kellogg
Calbee
General Mills
PepsiCo
Kraft Heinz
ConAgra Foods
Diamond Foods
Mars
Intersnack Group GmbH
Lorenz Bahlsen
Orkla ASA
Lamb Weston
McCain Foods
Aviko
Intersnack Group
Hain Celestial Group
Herr Foods
Want Want Holdings
Global Savory Snacks Market segmentation
Segment by Type
Potato Chips
Extruded Snacks
Nuts and Seeds
Ethnic/Traditional Snacks
Popcorn
Meat Snacks
Other
Segment by Application
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Independent Retailers
Convenience Stores
Specialist Retailers
Online Retailers
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
