Global Savory Snacks Market-Consumption,Demand,Supply,Application,Business Revenue, Regional Analysis,Forecast 2019-2025

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , September 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Savory snacks come under the snack foods category, which have a salty taste and are different from sweet snacks.During 2017, the potato chips segment accounted for the largest share of the savory snacks market and will continue to dominate the market over the coming years. The increasing consumption of potato chips in developed regions like North America and Europe is one of the major factors driving this segment’s growth. Also, the change in consumer preferences has led to the introduction of several new flavors of potato chips, which will also contribute to this segment’s growth.

The report, at first, has given a brief understanding of the industry via a basic overview. This overview includes the definition, key applications of the product, and the manufacturing technology employed for such production. The global Savory Snacks market has been analysed in detail to gain an understanding of the competitive landscape, key regional status, and recent trends noted in the relevant industry.

In terms of geography, North America led the global savory snacks market during 2017 and will continue to account for the maximum market shares until the end of 2023. Much of this market’s growth in the region is driven by the consumer’s need for convenient food items that can be consumed on-the-go. Busy lifestyles and product innovation will also aid in this market’s growth in countries like the US and Canada.

Top Key players

Kellogg

Calbee

General Mills

PepsiCo

Kraft Heinz

ConAgra Foods

Diamond Foods

Mars

Intersnack Group GmbH

Lorenz Bahlsen

Orkla ASA

Lamb Weston

McCain Foods

Aviko

Intersnack Group

Hain Celestial Group

Herr Foods

Want Want Holdings

Global Savory Snacks Market segmentation

Segment by Type

Potato Chips

Extruded Snacks

Nuts and Seeds

Ethnic/Traditional Snacks

Popcorn

Meat Snacks

Other

Segment by Application

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Online Retailers

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

