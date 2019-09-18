Fish Protein Concentrate Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Trends and Forecast By 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Fish Protein Concentrate Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Fish Protein Concentrate Market

Fish Protein Concentrate is any stable fish preparation, which is prepared from fish by extracting out the protein by different processes and is thus intended for human consumption. The protein extracted is more concentrated than found in the original fish.

The production of Fish Protein Concentrate goes long back, a vase was found in the Pompeii bore an inscription claiming that the best Liquamen in the world was manufactured in Umbricus Agathapus, a Liquamen is a kind of Fish Protein Concentrate. Moreover, in the eighteenth century, Norwegians exhibited a biscuit containing fish flour at an international exhibition. Recently, with developments in technology, manufacturers were able to produce Fish Protein Concentrate on a large scale with extensive endeavors.

Fish Protein Concentrate is produced by a chemical process or by a biological process. The chemical process is carried out by solvent extraction, while the biological process involves the enzymatic digestion of the raw fish. The digest, thus obtained, is then dried to produce a functional powder. The raw materials used to make Fish Protein Concentrate are fresh fish of almost any kind or size, or fish meal. The fish is kept in cold storage immediately after it is captured and then the factory starts processing it. The nutritive value remains the same if the fish stored is within the defined time limit.

Fish Protein Concentrate is a great source of protein. The quality of the protein is very high. It contains the amino acid, which makes up the protein and is present in the right proportion for human nutrition. It is incorporated while preparing soups and stew, bread, biscuits, etc. at a level that retains their normal properties. They can also be used in macaroni products, milkshake, spaghetti sauce, infant foods, dietetic foods, and breakfast cereals.

Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4354327-global-fish-protein-concentrate-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Key Players of Global Fish Protein Concentrate Market =>

The leading players in the global Fish Protein Concentrate include BioOregon Protein, Omega Protein, Apelsa Guadalaraja, Scanbio Marine Group, Colpex International, Aroma NZ, Bevenovo, Peterlabs Holdings, Siam Industries International, Mukka Seafood Industries, Qingdao Future Group, and Taian Health Chemical.



Segmentation:

The Fish Protein Concentrate market can be segmented into type – Liquid Fish Protein Concentrate and Powder Fish Protein Concentrate. Consumers show a preference for the powdered form, owing to their largest shelf life and easy to transport benefits.

Based on the application, the global Fish Protein Concentrate Market can be segmented into, Food and Beverages, Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, and Personal care.



Regional Analysis:

In terms of region, the global Fish Protein Concentrate market shows promising potential in North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America contributes to this market substantially owing to a robust infrastructure, high expenditure capabilities, and a large number of key players in the region. In the US, the Government has a high demand for Fish Protein Concentrate for use in aid programs. The Food and Nutritional manufacturing industry is turning more innovative with the latest developments, which will increase the demand for Fish Protein Concentrate. Fish Protein Concentrate market will witness a big leap as it got very positive reviews from a nutritional standpoint. With consumers being positive about the product, it is likely to propel the market in the coming years.

The APAC market will show extensive growth with a higher demand for Fish Protein Concentrate by devising persuasive and influential marketing strategies.

Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4354327-global-fish-protein-concentrate-market-insights-forecast-to-2025







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.