Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, INDIA, September 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

A New Market Study, titled “Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Accugen Laboratories

Adpen Laboratories

ALS Limited

Asurequality Limited

Avomeen Analytical Services

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Burea Veritas SA

Campden BRI

Det Norske Veritas As (DNV)

EMSL Analytical Inc.

Eurofins Central Analytical Laboratories Inc.

Food Hygiene & Health Laboratory

Genevac Ltd.

Genon Laboratories Ltd.

Idexx Laboratories Inc.

IFP Institut Fur Produktqualitat GMBH

ILS Limited

Intertek Group Plc

MVTL Laboratories Inc.

Romer Labs Inc.

SGS SA

Spectro Analytical Lab Ltd

Silliker Inc.

Swift Silliker (Pty) Ltd

Vanhuard Sciences

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3841965-global-meat-and-poultry-safety-testing-market-data-survey-report-2013-2025

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Meat and Poultry Safety Testing market. This report focused on Meat and Poultry Safety Testing market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The latest advancements in Meat and Poultry Safety Testing industry and changing market dynamics are key driving factors to depict tremendous growth. Also, the risk factors which will have a significant impact on the Global Meat and Poultry Safety Testing industry in the coming years are listed in this report. The revenue-generating Meat and Poultry Safety Testing types, applications, and key regions are evaluated. Top growing regions and Meat and Poultry Safety Testing industry presence cover Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East, African countries and South America. This Meat and Poultry Safety Testing business study also analyzes the top countries in these regions with their market potential.

Introduction

Of late, food borne diseases seem to be affecting the masses regularly. Food, especially meat and poultry, has the chance of being contaminated in almost all stages of its production, processing, and packaging. This is why global regulatory bodies have created stringent laws for handling and processing meat and poultry. The global meat and poultry safety testing market is driven by the fear of food contamination and the need for procuring healthy and fresh meat anytime a customer wants. The different reasons why these food ingredients become contaminated are improper handling of the meat, unhygienic processing/treatment solution,s and the improper handling of the animal or the bird at the source.

This report discusses in detail the current market scenario of the meat and poultry safety testing market and how much it is estimated to grow in the next few years. The forecast period considered for this report is from 2019 to 2025. The market is studied on three levels by this report – global level, regional level, and competitor/company level. People’s awareness on different safety standards and the increasing concern by the food safety boards in different regions for prevention of mass outspread of food borne infections will both play a great role in the growth of this industry. Right now, this market involves testing for various kinds of pathogens and toxins in food along with monitoring the processing and packaging processes.

Market Segmentation

This report considers the market share of about 25 different meat and poultry safety testing companies present all over the world. The current and the projected market share of these companies along with the product value, production capacity, and product pricing are discussed. This report gives a detailed competitor analysis landscape too.

Based on the applications, pathogens, toxins, pesticides and other kinds of contamination sources are analyzed and studied in detail. Based on the type of testing, this report analyzes chromatography, biochip/biosensors, mass spectrometry and other common types of testing done.

Regional Analysis

The five major regions analyzed in this report are Asia-pacific, North America, Europe, South America and The Middle East and Africa. Out of these, North America holds a lion’s share in the meat and poultry testing market. The extremely stringent food regulations and the demand for high quality products by customers will keep this region on top of the chart. Out of the growing regions, Asia-Pacific countries will show promising growth levels and CAGR percentages in this market. This report also talks about production data and the import and export numbers in these regions.

Industry News

Listeria is an infection caused by Listeria monocytogenes and this affects those with a weakened immune system. Spain is currently under the radar in September this year for its largest Listeria outbreak and three deaths, five miscarriages, and 200 ill patients are reported until date. The source of the outbreak was a meatloaf product produced at a pork plant locally.

At Any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3841965-global-meat-and-poultry-safety-testing-market-data-survey-report-2013-2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

2 Regional Market

3 Key Manufacturers

4 Major Application

5 Market by Type

6 Price Overview

7 ConclusionFig Global Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size and CAGR 2013-2018 (Million USD)

Continued....



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.