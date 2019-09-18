The World Market for Molecular Diagnostics, 2019 to 2024 - Analysis on CT/NG, HPV, Hepatitis, HIV, HAIs, Respiratory Diseases, and Tuberculosis

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The World Molecular Diagnostics Market, 8th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Molecular diagnostics is a fast evolving and dynamic field and is the fastest growing segment within the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market. It has become an indispensable tool in clinical medicine that touches all aspects of healthcare including treatment decisions in terms of identifying antimicrobial resistant (AMR) infections at the earliest, companion diagnostics assisting in the evaluation of suitability of various cancer treatment options, pharmacokinetics or patient metabolism of drugs for HIV, psychiatric conditions or blood thinners; cancer prognosis and therapy, organ matching, blood safety, and the diagnosis of latent and neonatal conditions.

Detection of active and latent patient infections by targeting genetic sequences specific to pathogens is the approach used in molecular infectious disease tests. Clinical molecular tests available for infectious disease testing offer a combination of high sensitivity, specificity and low turnaround time advantages.



This has powered this segment for high market growth over other major diagnostic platforms commonly used for infectious disease testing such as immunoassay and ID/AST. Molecular detection platforms are increasingly being recognized for the improved sensitivity and specificity they can offer, even though they are more expensive.

The report offers a global analysis of the molecular infectious disease diagnostics segment, as well as analysis of sub-segments that include CT/NG, HPV, hepatitis, HIV, HAIs, respiratory diseases, and tuberculosis.

As a result of concerted efforts to make blood product transfusions safer, there is an increase in antigen testing by nucleic acid test (NAT) screening to test for common pathogens. Developing countries are replacing immunoassays by molecular tests, especially for HIV, hepatitis, etc.

World Molecular Diagnostics Market covers the markets for molecular blood screening diagnostics, outlining the blood testing market by geography.

Molecular histology, which predominantly consists of ISH tests, captures several different areas of testing including molecular cytogenetics or study of chromosomes, related techniques for the detection of pre- and post-natal genetic disorders, cancer testing, and the detection of pathogens or pathogenic activity from tissues and blood cultures. Various sub-segments within the ISH segment of molecular histology market include FISH, CISH, Rapid ISH (RISH), etc. CISH for RNA markers is increasingly used in drug development and companion diagnostics.

This report reviews the current makeup of the molecular diagnostics market in cancer, including its notable products and geographical segmentation. The report also reviews expected developments, such as technology and product introduction. The current market is largely composed of tissue-based tests, companion assays, and tests for the prognosis and diagnosis of specific cancer types. Some of the most significant developments in this field may have an impact on shaping cancer diagnostics and treatment management.

The molecular transplant diagnostics space is a competitive market with many companies offering PCR-based and bead-array-based test kits based on the HLA genes that have been characterized. The demand for NGS has been growing in the segment. An HLA test requires that some six genes are screened in parallel, with each displaying about 100 important (known) local variants. This requirement lends itself to technologies such as microarrays and sequencing that can screen for many targets.



The detection of single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) or gene variants from tissue, blood, urine and saliva samples can be used to diagnose inherited diseases and genetic disorders as well as determine the risk of disease manifestation or progression. One of the major challenges facing molecular tests for gene-based inherited diseases is getting stakeholders including payers, physicians, researchers and regulators to work together to close the gap between research and clinical applicability.

In addition to reviewing recent industry and market developments, as well as examining key market trends that are influencing the market landscape, the report looks at the molecular diagnostics industry players.



The following companies are profiled:

Abbott Diagnostics

Advanced Cell Diagnostics (Biotechne)

Agilent Technologies

Amoy Diagnostics

Applied Spectral Imaging

Becton, Dickinson & Co. (BD)

Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI)

Berry Genomics

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories

CareDx, Inc.

Danaher (Cepheid and Leica Biosystems)

Eiken Chemical

GenMark Diagnostics

Genotypic Technology Pvt. Ltd.

Grifols, S. A

Illumina

Immucor, Inc.

Meridian Bioscience Inc

Molbio Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.

PerkinElmer Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Quidel Corporation

Roche Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Vela Diagnostics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q35pxv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.