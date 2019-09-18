Hybrid IT Services Provider Ensono Selects Radware to Deliver Cloud Security Services

Ensono Leverages Radware Cloud Security Service for its Managed Security-as-a-Service Offering

/EIN News/ -- MAHWAH, N.J. and CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, partnered with Ensono , a leading hybrid IT services provider, to offer cloud security services across its client base. The solution includes Radware’s always-on Cloud Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection service for multiple data centers complimenting Radware’s Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) service for mission critical applications hosted in a mix of Ensono-managed private data centers and public cloud environments.



Radware Chief Executive Officer, Roy Zisapel, said, “Enabling service providers like Ensono to offer comprehensive cloud security services is a core part of our strategy. Ensono has been able to utilize the unique aspects of Radware’s cloud security service to quickly, easily and efficiently deploy a full suite of security services to its existing client base. Radware looks forward to furthering its longstanding relationship with Ensono and building upon that trust as cyber security threats continue to be top of mind for Ensono clients.”

“By partnering with Radware, our clients receive cloud services that are protected against malicious attacks with behavioral-based security controls to ensure critical data is safeguarded consistently across all platform types and locations,” said James Cermak, Senior Product Manager of Security at Ensono. “Especially in widely regulated industries like insurance, security and compliance are imperative to the success of digital transformation projects, and we are dedicated to leading enterprises safely through that journey.”

Insurance is a highly regulated industry within the U.S. One insurance provider found that its existing DDoS and WAF solutions could not keep up with the increasing demand for more rigorous application security requirements, stringent compliance controls and more granular reporting. It turned to its cloud hosting provider, Ensono, which is a long-standing Radware partner, to seek a superior solution that could exceed its compliance requirements and scale with its growth.

Ensono and Radware offer a robust, always-on cloud DDoS protection service that provides clients with a no-latency solution for protection from Zero Day and SSL attacks. The insurance company received the benefit of a fully managed support solution that is strengthened by the Ensono service delivery team in conjunction with Radware’s Emergency Response Team (ERT).

Additionally, Ensono and Radware provided the client a cloud delivered WAF service that secures the user experience while implementing a robust security posture for dozens of applications. The insurance provider selected the Ensono and Radware WAF solution based on the unique dual security model protection, full OWASP Top 10 protections, and managed security services included with their deployment, as well as the automation tools that seamlessly integrate into their current security and compliance workflows.

About Ensono

Ensono helps IT leaders be the catalyst for change by harnessing the power of hybrid IT to transform their businesses. We drive digital transformation by enabling increased agility and scalability through the modernization to public cloud. Our broad services portfolio from mainframe to cloud, powered by an intelligent governance platform, is designed to help our clients operate for today and optimize for tomorrow. We are award-winning certified experts in AWS and Azure and recognized as Microsoft Datacenter Transformation Partner of the Year. Ensono has nearly 2,000 associates around the world and is headquartered in greater Chicago. Visit us at www.ensono.com .

About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower more than 12,500 enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit www.radware.com .

