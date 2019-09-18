Vaccine Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Global Markets for Vaccine Technologies” To Its Research Database

The global vaccine market is expected to grow at a moderate compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% from 2017 to 2022. The market, which witnessed a slowdown during 2012-2015, is expected topick up due to considerable demand in emerging countries such as India and China, and underdevelopedAfrican countries. There has been increasing government interest in various parts of the world due tosudden outbreaks of major diseases such as Ebola, the Zika Virus, Chickengunya, Avian influenza, theH1N1 virus and other diseases; these outbreaks have been the primary reason for the recent marketgrowth. Regulations are in place to check any outbreaks due to tourists carrying the diseases. Vaccineshave become a requirement in some countries and highly recommended for international travelers.Various government programs and increased public awareness regarding viral diseases such as hepatitis,measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) and polio have augmented the vaccination rates in various countries.The growth in this industry is also driven by global population increases and the acceptance of adult vaccines.

Vaccines can significantly reduce the burden of various diseases and can increase life expectancy through prevention. The introduction of newer vaccines covering many diseases is another factor pushing the market towards significant growth. New product offerings to meet unmet needs, contingency planning for pandemic infections, awareness of diseases prevention, improving economic conditions of developing countries, and increasing interest and investments from major pharmaceutical companies are shaping the vaccines market.

The global vaccine market is expected to grow from $35.7 billion in 2017 to $46.6 billion in 2022. The market is mainly driven by the sales of major human vaccines such as Prevnar 13, Gardasil, ProQuad, Varivax, M-M-R II, Polio/Pertussis/Hib Vaccines and Influenza vaccines. These vaccines combined had a revenue of more than $35.7 billion in 2016. Overall, the market for human vaccines will reach $46.6 billion in 2022 from $35.7 in 2017 at a CAGR of 5.5%.

Growth in the vaccines market is anticipated on the basis of technological advancements with respect to the development of novel vaccines towards emerging infectious diseases, cancers and allergies. Continuous improvements in vaccine design, delivery technologies and manufacturing will also help in market growth.

The global animal vaccine market is also gaining in importance. Growing demand for livestock products and an increase in the trend of pet ownership are the foremost reasons for increasing vaccination in animals. Significant developments in biotechnology, informatics and information systems haveprompted better planning and execution of animal disease prevention in many countries. The sales ofanimal vaccines accounted for about $REDACTED in 2016. It is projected to grow to $REDACTED in 2022,at a CAGR of REDACTED%.

In terms of geography, North America accounted for a major share in the market along with Asia-Pacific. Both markets combined has a market share of REDACTED%% in 2016 and is expected to grow to REDACTED% in 2022.The North American market is driven by strict regulations and high awareness whereas the Asia-Pacificmarket is driven by high demand due to the high prevalence of diseases such as influenza and hepatitis.

Report Scope:

The report intends to explain the critical trends in the vaccine industry. It discusses the market determinants, which act as motivating or restraining factors, and provides insights to the stakeholders and potential entrants. This report is designed to be a critical decision-making tool for the intended audience, which includes vaccine market players, potential entrants and other professionals involved with, or interested in, immunology and vaccine-preventable diseases. This study contributes to the areas of market growth among vaccine manufacturers and end users. Genomic research centers, academic institutions, government and private laboratories, various hospital settings as well as pharmaceutical, diagnostic and biotechnology companies and physicians will find this study to be of interest.

The report provides useful information to all the market players, potential entrants, government agencies and other interested parties. As the report also covers various geographic regions in detail, companies interested in expanding their geographic reach will also find this study useful.

Report Includes:

- 92 tables

- An overview of the global market for vaccine technologies

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

- A review of vaccine technology and its challenges, innovations, opportunities, and regulatory hurdles

- Evaluations of market sizes and developments for vaccine classes (prophylactic and therapeutic), vaccine types (inactivated, conjugate, attenuated, recombinant vector, subunit, toxoid, combination, and dendritic cells), vaccine end users (humans and animals) and disease indications (infectious, cancer, and allergy)

- Examination of the industry environment, strategies, market influences, and driving forces

- Identification of regional market sizes, prices, and trends

- Analysis of relevant patents

- Company profiles of major key players in the market, including Abbott Laboratories., Baxter International Inc., Bayer Animal Health, GE Healthcare, Glaxosmithkline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Lg Life Sciences., Novartis Pharma Ag and Thermo Fisher Scientific

