Global Loss Prevention Market 2019 Share, Size, Global Trend, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025

A new study reveals that the global loss prevention market is set to capture a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.51%. The market is projected to reach USD 8.37 billion. In 2017, the market valued USD 1.65 billion.

Data Loss Prevention or DLP is a process which protects sensitive data and obviates the chances of data theft and unauthorized exposure. Today, in the world of cloud computing large amount of sensitive data is moving to cloud but its security is at risk. Data Loss Prevention controls like perimeter security, control on access to internet, remote access for the data in motion, network monitoring are used to confirm that sensitive data like intellectual property documents, health information, financial information are not misused, lost or accessed by unauthorized user.

The driving factors for the Global Loss Prevention Market are the rise in the demand for cloud computing and shifting the storage from on-premise to private or public platform. The other issues like persistent cyber-attacks, data breaching are expected to drive the market and at the same time factors like lack of awareness, unguaranteed prevention methods, performance issues are estimated the hamper the growth of the market.

The Global Loss Prevention Market provides a variety of control systems and software to monitor and control endpoint activities for data loss prevention.

Major key players in the Global Loss Prevention Market are Cisco Systems, Skyhigh Networks, McAfee, Digital Guardian, Code Green Networks, Symantec, Drainware, Zecurion, LLC, Absolute Software Corporation.

Global Loss Prevention Market: Segmental Analysis

Segmental analysis of the market has been conducted based on the type, application and region.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into network data loss prevention, storage data loss prevention and endpoint data loss prevention. Network DLP leads the market as it has the capability to continuously monitor the data in motion.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Information Technology and Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Energy and Utility, Government and Defence and others.

Global Loss Prevention Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Central and South America. In North America, countries such as United States and Canada are covered. In Europe, countries such as Spain, Germany, United Kingdom, France are covered. In Asia-Pacific (APAC), countries such as India, Japan, China, Australia are covered. in Middle East and Africa, countries such as South Africa are covered. In Central and South America countries such as Argentina, Mexico and Brazil are covered. Owing to the large adoption of data and cloud technologies, North America has the largest market share and Asia-Pacific (APAC) is projected to be highest growing region. Growing nations such as India and China being the prominent service providing countries are expected to drive the Global Loss Prevention Market. In response to continuous cyber-attack challenges the enterprises in Asia-Pacific (APAC) are projected to start investing in Loss Prevention Market.

