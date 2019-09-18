Aloe Vera Products Market Share, Trends, Opportunities, Projection, Revenue, Analysis Forecast To 2025
A new market study, titled “Discover Global Aloe Vera Products Market By Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Report Description:
Aloe vera is an evergreen perennial, it originates from the Arabian Peninsula but grows wild in tropical climates around the world and is cultivated for agricultural and medicinal uses. The species is also used for decorative purposes and grows successfully indoors as a potted plant.
Growth is expected to be driven by rising concerns among consumers regarding their health and skin problems, predominantly due to hectic and stressful lifestyles, which is resulting in a shift in consumer preference towards natural alternatives and herbal nutraceuticals. Moreover, growing awareness about consuming a healthy diet that can potentially reduce occurrence of lifestyle diseases such as high blood pressure, cholesterol, obesity and diabetes, is expected to boost demand for aloe vera products in India over the next five years.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Patanjali Ayurved
Dabur
Baidyanath Ayurved
Himalaya Drug
Brihans Natural Products
Nourish Vitals
AloeVera India
Khadi Natural
Forest Essentials
Nature's Essence
Fabindia
MSG All Trading International
Bright Lifecare
Rattan Organic Foods
Table of Content:
1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summary
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
4 Breakdown Data by Type
5 Breakdown Data by Application
…
11 Company Profiles
12 Future Forecast
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
Continued …
