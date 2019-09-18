Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Aloe Vera Products Market Share, Trends, Opportunities, Projection, Revenue, Analysis Forecast To 2025

Global Aloe Vera Products Market By Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges

Aloe Vera Products Market - 2019-2025
 

Report Description:
Aloe vera is an evergreen perennial, it originates from the Arabian Peninsula but grows wild in tropical climates around the world and is cultivated for agricultural and medicinal uses. The species is also used for decorative purposes and grows successfully indoors as a potted plant.
Growth is expected to be driven by rising concerns among consumers regarding their health and skin problems, predominantly due to hectic and stressful lifestyles, which is resulting in a shift in consumer preference towards natural alternatives and herbal nutraceuticals. Moreover, growing awareness about consuming a healthy diet that can potentially reduce occurrence of lifestyle diseases such as high blood pressure, cholesterol, obesity and diabetes, is expected to boost demand for aloe vera products in India over the next five years.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Patanjali Ayurved
Dabur
Baidyanath Ayurved
Himalaya Drug
Brihans Natural Products
Nourish Vitals
AloeVera India
Khadi Natural
Forest Essentials
Nature's Essence
Fabindia
MSG All Trading International
Bright Lifecare
Rattan Organic Foods

Table of Content:


1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

 

Continued …
 
