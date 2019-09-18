Hair Care Appliances Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025

New Report on Global Hair Care Appliances Market 2019 Edition

Asia Pacific to Dictate Global Hair Care Appliances Market

As per the latest report provided, the global hair care appliances market is estimated to upscale rigorously over the assessment period. The personal care sector is gaining heavy attention from the consumers owing to growing awareness towards appearance and increasing disposable income. Consumers are becoming highly conscious regarding grooming and personal hygiene. These factors are expected to trigger momentous growth in the global hair care appliances market through the forecast period.

Moreover, technological advancements in hair care have raised the expectation bar of individuals for better quality appliances, at a lower cost. The manufacturers are noted to invest heavily in the research and development of unique products that are fulfilling most customer expectations while providing these products at competitive prices and gaining an edge over their market peers. Along with developed economies, the developing countries are also creating substantial demand for hair care appliances owing to accelerated urbanization and mounting economic development. Men are increasingly adopting hair care appliances owing to rising awareness towards physical appearance and trends towards growing and grooming of beards.

Key Players

The report studied for hair care appliances market also includes profiling of the leading producers of advanced hair care appliances to gain a better understanding of the market landscape. Some prominent vendors present in the hair care appliances market include Koninklijke, Philips, N.V.,Panasonic Corporation, Conair Corporation, Helen of Troy, TESCOM, Andis Company, Inc., Beauty Elite Group, Dyson Ltd, John Paul Mitchell Systems, and Farouk Systems.

Market Segmentation

The global hair care appliances market is studied for several segments to arrive at accurate results. Such market segmentation is done on the basis of type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into flat iron, curling iron, hairdryer, curlers & rollers, hot brush, and hair clippers. Based on application, the global hair care appliances market is segmented into specialty stores, departmental stores, mono-brand stores, and online retailers.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global hair care appliances market is regionally segmented into North America, South America, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to be a highly lucrative market for hair care appliances. Accelerating growth noted in China and India is anticipated to largely contribute to the ascension of the regional hair care appliances market. Furthermore, manufacturers in the region have introduced several upgraded versions of these hair care appliances which has spurred their demand across the region. India and China are anticipated to lead the country-specific market for hair care appliances in the region. South Korea is also expected to showcase a sizeable contribution to the global hair care appliances market.

North America is estimated to witness a significant surge in the hair care appliances market during the forecast period. Sales for the same are estimated to generate record-breaking revenue in the US. Due to this, the US is expected to spearhead the country-specific market for hair care appliances in the region.

About Us

Contact Us:

