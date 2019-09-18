Skincare Cosmeceuticals Market Share, Trends, Opportunities, Projection, Revenue, Analysis Forecast To 2025
Skincare Cosmeceuticals Market - 2019-2025
A new market study, titled “Global Skincare Cosmeceuticals Market By Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHA, INDIA, September 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Report Description:
The word cosmeceuticals are a combination of cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. Cosmeceuticals are cosmetic products that have similar benefits as pharmaceutical products.
The Americas dominated the global skincare cosmeceuticals market and occupied the largest market share.
The specialty stores segment is the highest revenue generating retail format in the global skincare cosmeceuticals market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
P&G
Shiseido
Unilever
Beiersdorf
L'Oreal
Johnson & Johnson
Henkel
Kao
LVMH
Revlon
Amway
AVON Beauty Products
Chanel
Clarins
Coty
Edgewell Personal Care
Table of Content:
1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summary
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
4 Breakdown Data by Type
5 Breakdown Data by Application
…
11 Company Profiles
12 Future Forecast
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
Continued …
