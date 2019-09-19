NATO Senior officers to discuss the future of NATO AGS Platforms at Airborne ISR 2019

Airborne ISR Conference 2019

In recent news, the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) will likely finalise a $750 million contract with Boeing by the December of 2019 to extend the life of 14 ageing E-3A Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) surveillance aircraft through 2035.

NATO's E-3 AWACS fleet is currently undergoing a final, comprehensive enhancement programme to prolong its' service into the 2030's. These future enhancements will look to leverage the extraordinary capabilities of the NATO AGS platforms and provide next generation capabilities for years to come.

With this in mind, SMi are delighted to have three senior officers from NATO who will be presenting their unique perspectives on the future of NATO ISR.

Presentations include:

Major General Jörg Lebert, Commander Headquarters, NATO Airborne Early Warning and Control Force will be presenting on 'Managing NATO's C2 Capabilities with the E3 AWACS Fleet to Monitor Air and Land Threats' discussing:
• The AWACS fleet today: capabilities and new domains
• Enhancing multidomain C2
• Building resilience and deterrence through interoperability

Brigadier General Volker Samanns, General Manager, NATO Airborne Ground Surveillance Management Agency will be presenting on 'Delivering an Integrated System for NATO Ground Surveillance to Produce Common Intelligence' discussing:
• Examining the importance of common surveillance platforms
• Working with industry to deliver a three-dimensional system for• ground surveillance
• Capability requirements for a modern ground surveillance• platform
• Discussing the road ahead for system verification and evaluation

Lieutenant Colonel Jens Mieckley, Executive Officer to the General Manager, NATO AEW&C Programme Management Agency (NAPMA) will be presenting on 'The Role of AWACS in the Alliance Future Surveillance and Control' discussing:
• Generating capability into 2035+ with the Final Lifetime Extension Programme
• Considerations on keeping the Alliance Future Surveillance and Control ramp up and AWACS capability ramp down aligned
• Examining manned-unmanned teaming of NATO platforms and future areas of cooperation on the example of AGS and AWACS GMTI data exchange



