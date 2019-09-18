Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Application Gateway Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Global Application Gateway Market Size, Status, and Forecast 2019-2025

September 18, 2019
The market size of the global application gateway is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of almost 10% in the forecast period. The growth of the market for application gateway is fueled by the recent economic trends, such as the inflated demand for protected networks along with the growth in several application-layer attacks. Thus the application gateway is considered to be an important product trend which fulfills the application layer security requisites of the government and the public sector, along with the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) segment, retail, IT and telecommunication, and many others (education and energy and utilities)sectors.

Market segmentation of the application gateway market

The application gateway market can be categorized based on the services, component, organization size, vertical, application, and region. Based on Component, the application gateway market can be divided into the following categories

Solution
Services

Based on Service, the application gateway market can be divided into the following categories

Integration and deployment
 Consulting
Support and maintenance

Based on Organization Size, the application gateway market can be divided into the following categories

Large scale enterprises
Small scale and Medium-scaled Enterprises (SMEs)

Based on Vertical, the application gateway market can be divided into the following categories

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Manufacturing
IT and Telecommunication
Government and public sector
Healthcare
Retail
Others (including education, energy, and utilities)BFSI industry vertical to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The BFSI segment is growing consistently because of the accelerated growth of the financial service organizations and the new entities creating their presence the market. The technological enhancements in the BFSI segment are making the industry an extremely lucrative target for the creation of frauds. Network security along with the cybersecurity industry players are emerging with innovative security measures to meet up with the increasing complexity of the attacks.


Based on Region, the application gateway market can be divided into the following categories

APAC
North America
Latin America
Europe
MEA

Future trends for the application gateway market

North America is expected to hold the greatest market size in the forecast period. This is primarily due to the rising instances of the data breach along with security threats. This region tops the world in terms of the number of security vendors. Thus, the application gateway market is mainly dominated by North America. It is believed that this region is most progressive regarding the adoption of the latest cybersecurity infrastructure and technology.

