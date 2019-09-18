Makeup Brushes Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025

Latest Research: 2019 Global Makeup Brushes Market Report

A makeup brush is an integral part of the makeup kit box that comes with bristles and finds substantial use for makeup or face painting. The bristles can be manufactured using natural hair or synthetic material and the handle finds wood or plastic as common manufacturing material. With the brush, the blending of the cosmetics in the skin can be improved. The global makeup brushes market can expect better demand from other industries with growing innovation.

Factors like the entertainment industry and its impact, along with the booming fashion industry can ensure better progress for the market for makeup brushes. High expenditure capacity, growing awareness, increasing inclusion of innovative products can also inspire better makeup brushes market growth.

Competitors:

A number of countries are showing great interest in the global makeup brushes market due to the possibility of increasing their profit margin. These companies are Estee Lauder, L’Oreal, Shiseido, Paris Presents, LVMH, E.l.f., Amore Pacific, Chanel, Sigma Beauty, Avon, Hakuhodo, Watsons, Zoeva, Chikuhodo, and others. Their various strategic moves that include merger, branding, innovation, marketing, acquisition, and others help in solidifying their market stance for the future.

Segmentation:

Type, application, and sales channel are three distinct segments in which the global makeup brush market has been segmented for a better study of factors that can initiate various strategic moves. This analysis has its focus set on providing scope for better expansion plans.

By type, the makeup brush market can be segmented into natural hair brushes and synthetic hair brushes. Both the segments are having significant market growth due to which it can find better market percolation.

By application, the global makeup brush market can be segmented into offline sales and online sales. Online sales segment is gaining significant market traction due to hike in e-commerce trade.

By sales channel, the market for makeup brushes can be segmented into direct channel and distribution channel. These two segments have strong market penetration.

Regional Analysis:

North America and Europe are expected to provide ample scope to the makeup brushes market due to hike in the intake. People here are well-aware of the application of the tool and the fashion industry in countries like France, Italy, the UK, and the US are quite big where the tool is pervasively creating a space of its own. At the same time, hike in investment for associated ingredients like brush cleaner and all are expected to provide market traction. Increased funding for research & development and the presence of some of the big names in the industry can also ensure better market percolation for the global makeup brush market.

The APAC market is receiving thrust from various quarters. Increasing participation from Japan and South Korea, along with China, is expected to make the market for makeup brushes earn more revenue.

Industry News:

In September 2019, Kryolan launched a new soap, exclusively made for makeup brushes that can ensure longer lifespan. The soap provides a beautiful scent and provides antibacterial substances to protect skin from various problems.

