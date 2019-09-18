Treadmill Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025

Latest Research: 2019 Global Treadmill Market Report

A treadmill refers to an exercise machine which is commonly used for walking and running. It includes a belt similar to a conveyor belt which moves at a customizable speed and makes the person move in the opposite direction to keep themselves from tumbling. Hence, treadmills are generally used to work out the leg muscles and come under cardio exercise. Walking and running on a treadmill also helps with stamina building, hence helping with improving the overall fitness of the person.

Key Players

The global treadmill market report includes a profiling of well-known providers of treadmills worldwide including Lifefitness, Nordic Track, Sole Fitness, Cybex, Woodway, Octance, Precor, ProForm, Nautilus, Lifspan, Landice, Horizon Fitness, Star Trac, Smooth Fitness, Yowza Fitness, Bowflex, Vision Fitness, FreeMotion Fitness, and True Fitness.

The global treadmill market is anticipated to witness fast-paced growth through the review period, as per the latest report. There are several factors at play to contribute to the ascension of the global treadmill market. Elevating awareness towards health and fitness and a growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and obesity are some of the primary factors fostering the market growth for treadmills. The emergence of a sedentary lifestyle in urban areas of the world has led to lack of fitness and exercise. A treadmill hence enables consumers to workout in the comfort of their home or gym without having to run or walk outdoors. Moreover, many initiatives undertaken by the government to promote fit and healthy lifestyles are likely to have a positive impact on the upscaling treadmill market.

Market Segmentation

The global treadmill market is segmented on the basis of product, end-user, and region. Based on product type, the global treadmill market is segmented into mechanical treadmill and electrical treadmill. Based on end-user, the global treadmill market is segmented into home treadmill and commercial treadmill.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global treadmill market is studied for the regional segments of North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness rise in the adoption of treadmills through the forecast period. Due to the fast-paced growth of population in the region, coupled with ascending awareness towards healthy lifestyle habits, many consumers are anticipated to invest in a treadmill to workout on a daily basis. Further, accelerating disposable income of consumers enables them to opt for advanced treadmill options. With the emergence of sedentary lifestyles and a rising number of women in the workplace is leading to a high prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases such as diabetes and obesity. A rise in chronic diseases is also noted in the region. All these factors have led to higher adoption of healthier lifestyle habits, supplementing treadmill growth in the region. North America is also expected to exhibit substantial growth in the treadmill market over the conjecture period owing to higher presence of obesity and acceleration noted in the diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases.

