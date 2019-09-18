Advanced Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Share, Trends, Opportunities, Projection, Revenue, Analysis Forecast To 2025
A Printed Circuit Board (PCB) is a board used to mechanically support and electrically connecting electronic or electrical components using pads, conductive tracks and other features.
The future of the printed circuit board (PCB) market looks promising with opportunities in the communication, computer/peripheral, and automotive industries.The major drivers of growth for this market are the strong demand for smart phones and tablets along with growing automation in industries, such as automotive and aerospace & defense.
The following manufacturers are covered:
At&S
Advanced Circuits
Cmk
Compeq
Dynamic Electronics
Xcerra
I3 Electronics
Meiko Electronics
Nan Ya Pcb
Nippon Mektron
Samsung
Sanmina
Shengyi Technology
Shinko Electric Industries
Sumitomo Electric Industries
Tripod
Ttm Technologies
Unimicron Technology
Zhen Ding Technology Holding
1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summary
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
4 Breakdown Data by Type
5 Breakdown Data by Application
11 Company Profiles
12 Future Forecast
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
