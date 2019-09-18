Global Calcium Market Analysis 2019 by Supply, Demand, Consumption, Sale, Price, Share, Top Manufactures and more...

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, September 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calcium Market

Calcium is a chemical element with symbol Ca and atomic number 20. An alkaline earth metal, calcium is a reactive metal that forms a dark oxide-nitride layer when exposed to air. Its physical and chemical properties are most like its heavier homologue’s strontium and barium. Of the key end use industries, the construction industry has emerged as one of the most promising sectors for the market.This report focuses on Calcium volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Calcium market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Calcium in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Calcium manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Maruo Calcium

Schaefer Kalk GMBH

Okutama Kogyo

Solvay S.A.

Huber Engineered Materials

Excalibar Minerals LLC

Omya AG

Imerys

Mississippi Lime Compan

Shiraishi Kogyo Kaisha

Minerals Technologies

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Calcium Chloride

Propionate

Silicate

Carbonate

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical

Food

Construction

Chemicals

