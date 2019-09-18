IOT in Automotive Market 2019 Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Size, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, September 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to this study, over the next five years the IOT in Automotive market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in IOT in Automotive business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of IOT in Automotive market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Texas Instruments

TomTom

Intel Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

Cisco

Vodafone

Segmental Analysis

The global IOT in Automotive market is studied for different segments for getting a detailed picture of the market dynamics during the review period. This segmentation has been carried out on the basis of region, type, components, end-user industries, and applications. Segmentation, on the basis of region, includes Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa

This study considers the IOT in Automotive value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Embedded

Tethered

Integrated

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Infotainment System

Navigation

Telematics

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Regional Description

The analysis of the IOT in Automotive market is also studied based on regions across the global level as well as regional level. Regionally, the report covers the key regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Each region is studied more profoundly, along with the latest trends, outlook, and promising opportunities in the IOT in Automotive market share during the review period of 2025.

Table of Contents

Global IOT in Automotive Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global IOT in Automotive by Players

4 IOT in Automotive by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global IOT in Automotive Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables and Figures

……Continued

