Global Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Trends, Top Key Players and more

A managed security service provider (MSSP) provides outsourced monitoring and management of security devices and systems. In 2018, the global Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on the global Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The study objectives are to present the Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

AT&T

Verizon

SecureWorks

Trustwave

CenturyLink

Herjavec Group

Alert Logic

Wipro Limited

NTT Security

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Virus and Spam Blocking

Intrusion Detection

Firewalls

Virtual Private Network (VPN) Management

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Small Businesses

Medium-Sized Businesses

Large Business

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

