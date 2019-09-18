Global Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Trends, Top Key Players and more
A managed security service provider (MSSP) provides outsourced monitoring and management of security devices and systems. In 2018, the global Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on the global Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The study objectives are to present the Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
AT&T
Verizon
SecureWorks
Trustwave
CenturyLink
Herjavec Group
Alert Logic
Wipro Limited
NTT Security
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Virus and Spam Blocking
Intrusion Detection
Firewalls
Virtual Private Network (VPN) Management
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Small Businesses
Medium-Sized Businesses
Large Business
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
