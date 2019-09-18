Digital Twin Market Anticipates a CAGR of 37.8% till 2025 - Leading Players are General Electric, IBM, PTC, Microsoft, Siemens, ANSYS, SAP, Oracle, Bosch, and SWIM.AI

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Twin Market by Technology, Type (Product, Process, and System), Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Home & Commercial, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Oil & Gas), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The digital twin market was valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 35.8 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 37.8% during the forecast period.



Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast for the market, by type, industry, and geography have been provided to give the overall view of the digital twin market.

Major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the digital twin market have been provided in the research report.

The report includes a detailed competitive landscape and revenues of key players.

Key factors driving the growth of the digital twin market include the declining time and cost of product development and unplanned downtime with the adoption of digital twins, increasing adoption of emerging technologies such as IoT and cloud, and growing use of digital twin for predictive maintenance. However, risks associated with data security for creating digital twins hinders the growth in the market.

General Electric (US), IBM (US), PTC (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Siemens AG (Germany), ANSYS (US), SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), Robert Bosch (Germany), and SWIM.AI (US) are among the major players in the digital twin market.

System digital twin type to account for largest market size from 2019 to 2025

The system digital twin type is expected to account for the largest share of the digital twin market during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the rising use of system digital twin across several industries. For example, in aerospace & defense, NASA used/implemented digital twin to monitor space stations and spacecraft to ensure safety. In addition, in automotive & transportation, a start-upSWIM.AIused digital twin for a traffic management system in California.

APAC to be fastest-growing market for digital twin from 2019 to 2025

APAC is likely to witness the highest CAGR in the said market during the forecast period. Increasing manufacturing facilities across various industries in this region along with the rising adoption of digital technology are expected to drive the demand for digital twin solutions in this region. Additionally, the dense population and growing per capita income of this region, along with large-scale industrialization and urbanization are among the factors boosting the digital twin market growth in this region.

