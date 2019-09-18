Virtual Mobile Infrastructure (VMI) Market to Reach $173M by 2024 - Key Players are Trend Micro, Avast Software, Sierraware, Nubo, Intelligent Waves, Pulse Secure, Raytheon, Prescient Solutions

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market by Component (Platforms & Services), Deployment Type (Cloud and On-premises), Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Government), & Region (North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The VMI market is projected to grow from USD 113 million in 2019 to USD 173 million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.9% from 2019 to 2024.



The VMI market has been segmented based on components (platforms and services), deployment type (cloud and on-premises), vertical (BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, IT and telecom, government, and others), and region.

A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been undertaken to provide insights into their business overviews; products; key growth strategies; new product launches and product enhancements; partnerships and agreements; mergers and acquisitions; and competitive landscape associated with the global VMI market.

Major players covered include Trend Micro (Japan), Avast Software (Czech Republic), Sierraware (US), Nubo (US), Intelligent Waves (US), Pulse Secure (US), Raytheon (US), Prescient Solutions (US), Fortinet (US), and Genymobile (France).

Increase in smartphone penetration and reduced hardware and operating cost using VMI are major factors driving the growth of the Virtual Mobile Infrastructure (VMI) market



Increase in smartphone penetration, need to increase the productivity of employees, and reduced hardware and operating cost using VMI are the major factors driving the growth of the global VMI market. Android application compatibility and technical issues are a key restraint for the global VMI market.



Healthcare vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Healthcare is one of the lucrative segments in the VMI domain. This segment faces many technological challenges, which include the rising number of regulations. Technological developments in the healthcare segment have transformed healthcare operations from physical to digital. The healthcare segment works on critical and time-based operating arrangements that need real-time data and instructions, which mobile and system connectivity has made possible.

VMI is one such solution that has benefited this segment on a large-scale due to higher adoption of telemedicine trend. The mobile health applications have millions of smartphone users. The healthcare segment is said to be witnessing growth in terms of the adoption of VMI technology. This segment varies across the regions in terms of population, the number of patients and hospitals, and other similar factors.



BFSI vertical to account for the largest market size during the forecast period



The BFSI vertical is estimated to lead to the VMI market in 2019. Companies in the BFSI industry have already adopted BYOD and enterprise mobility solutions, even though there is a considerable amount of security risk involved. One of the biggest concerns about mobility in BFSI organizations is data security and privacy. To address the data security needs, companies are gradually adopting the VMI platform and services. Moreover, BFSI vertical is expected to hold the largest market size owing to the adoption of VMI solutions that help protect organizational data, increases operational efficiency, and improves business savings.



Among regions, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



APAC is home to various developing economies, and a mobile subscription landscape in APAC is changing rapidly owing to the highest CAGR during the forecast period. According to the report The Mobile Economy Asia Pacific 2019, published by GSMA, mobile technologies and services generated 5.3% of GDP across APAC, in 2018.

The report also stated that, at the end of 2018, 1.9 billion people across APAC were connected to the mobile internet with the addition of 200 million new subscribers as compared to its earlier year. Additionally, according to the report, in APAC, two-thirds of new subscribers are expected to be from India and China by 2025. Hence, the increase in mobile subscriptions and the growth of mobile technologies and services are the factors making APAC one of the most attractive VMI markets to invest.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market

4.2 Market in North America, By Component and Country

4.3 Market Major Countries



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in Smartphone Penetration

5.2.1.2 Need to Increase the Productivity of Employees

5.2.1.3 Reduced Hardware and Operating Cost Using VMI

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Android Application Compatibility and Technical Issues

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increased Security Using VMI

5.2.3.2 Availability of a Large Number of Android Apps

5.2.3.3 Efficient and Secure Video Streaming

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 GMS Certification and Compatibility Requirements

5.2.4.2 Connectivity Issues

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Architecture

5.3.2 Regulatory Implications

5.3.2.1 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

5.3.2.2 Federal Information Security Management Act

5.3.2.3 Federal Information Processing Standards

5.3.2.4 Children's Online Privacy Protection Act

5.3.2.5 Children's Internet Protection Act

5.3.2.6 The Personal Data (Protection) Bill, 2013-India

5.3.2.7 Data Protection Act 1998-UK

5.3.2.8 IT Security Act-Germany



6 Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Platforms

6.2.1 Increased Penetration of Smartphones, Supportive BYOD and CYOD Policies of the Organizations, and Organizational Need to Enhance Productivity of Mobile Workforce to Drive the Adoption of VMI Platforms

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional Services

6.3.1.1 Training and Consulting

6.3.1.1.1 Demand to Ensure Effective Utilization of VMI Features to Drive Growth of Training and Consulting Services

6.3.1.2 System Integration and Deployment

6.3.1.2.1 Need to Plan Integrate VMI Platforms With Existing It Resources to Address Customer Requirements Expected to Boost the Demand for System Integration and Deployment Services

6.3.1.3 Support and Maintenance

6.3.1.3.1 Demand for Continuously Assist Enterprises in Solving Their Technical and Non-Technical Issues to Drive the Growth of Support and Maintenance Services

6.3.2 Managed Services

6.3.2.1 Need to Overcome the Challenges Related to Financial Budget and Technical Expertise Expected to Drive Growth for Managed Services



7 Market By Deployment Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cloud

7.2.1 Growing Need for Reliability, Better Flexibility, Speed in Accessing Information, and Pay-Per-Usage Model to Drive the Adoption of Cloud-Based VMI Offerings

7.3 On-Premises

7.3.1 Growing Data Security Concerns and Availability of Financial Budget in Industries Such as BFSI, Government, and Healthcare to Drive the On-Premises Deployment of VMI



8 Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market By Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

8.2.1 Growing Need to Secure Enterprise Data and Enhance Employee Productivity to Boost the Adoption of VMI in the BFSI Vertical

8.3 Healthcare

8.3.1 Rise in Concern for Information Security to Fuel the Demand for VMI in the Healthcare Vertical

8.4 Manufacturing

8.4.1 Increasing Need to Reduce Additional It Expenses and Enhance Efficiency to Boost the Adoption of VMI in the Manufacturing Vertical

8.5 IT and Telecom

8.5.1 Increasing Use of Mobile Applications on Multiple Devices to Fuel the Demand for VMI in the IT and Telecom Vertical

8.6 Government

8.6.1 Growing Need to Prevent the Loss of Government Data While Using Virtualized Infrastructure to Fuel the Adoption of VMI in the Government Sector

8.7 Others



9 Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 United States

9.2.1.1 High Mobile Penetration and Adoption of 5G Technology to Drive the Growth of VMI Market in the US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Growing Mobile Penetrations to Drive the Growth of VMI Market in Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 United Kingdom

9.3.1.1 Expanding Cellular Network Coverage to Boost the Growth of VMI Market in the UK

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.2.1 High Investment in 5G Spectrums to Boost the Growth of VMI Market in Germany in the Future

9.3.3 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 High 4G Coverage to Boost the Adoption of VMI in China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.2.1 Highly Developed IT Infrastructure to Drive the Growth of VMI Market in Japan

9.4.3 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Competitive Situation and Trends

10.2.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements

10.2.2 Agreements and Partnerships

10.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

10.3 Market Ranking of Key Players



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Trend Micro

11.2 Avast Software

11.3 Sierraware

11.4 Nubo

11.5 Intelligent Waves

11.6 Pulse Secure

11.7 Raytheon

11.8 Prescient Solutions

11.9 Fortinet

11.10 Genymobile



