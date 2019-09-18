Global Data Discovery and Visualization Platform Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Trends, Top Key Players and more
A new market study, titled “Global Data Discovery and Visualization Platform Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, September 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Discovery and Visualization Platform Market
In 2018, the global Data Discovery and Visualization Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on the global Data Discovery and Visualization Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The study objectives are to present the Data Discovery and Visualization Platform development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
BizNet Software
Datameer
Domo
Dundas BI
Entrinsik Informer
GoodData
SAP
Tableau
IBM
JMP Statistical Discovery Software from SAS
Klipfolio
Looker
Periscope Data
Qlik
TIBCO
Zoho
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-Based
Web-Based
Market segment by Application, split into
SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)
Large Enterprise
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Data Discovery and Visualization Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
