Urgent Care Apps in 2019: Global Market Forecast to 2023 - Rising Penetration of 3G & 4G Networks Drive Growth

This report analyzes and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the urgent care apps market for different segments such as type, clinical area, and region.

The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The urgent care apps market is projected to reach USD 2,515.1 million by 2023 from USD 446.8 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 41.3%.



The growth of this market is influenced by a number of factors, such as the increasing penetration of smartphones, growing penetration of 3G and 4G networks, rising focus on patient-centric healthcare delivery, and the benefits offered by urgent care apps.

However, the wide usage of consumer instant messaging apps, poor internet connectivity in several countries, and the high volume of miscategorized apps on Android and Apple stores are the major factors that are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Prominent players in this market are Allm (Japan), Pulsara (US), Vocera Communication (US), PatientSafe Solutions (US), Voalte (US), Twiage (US), TigerConnect (US), Imprivata (US), Siilo (Netherlands), Forward Health (UK), Hospify (UK), Argusoft (US), Alayacare (US), Pivot Design Group (Canada), Medisafe (US), Smartpatient (Germany), and Johnson & Johnson (US).



The post-hospital apps is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period



On the basis of type, the global urgent care apps market is segmented into pre-hospital emergency care & triaging apps, in-hospital communication & collaboration apps, and post-hospital apps. This growth is mainly attributed the rising awareness of mobile apps to manage medications among patients and increasing demand for medication management & rehabilitation apps due to increasing number of stroke, trauma, and cardiac patients who need rehab support during post-hospital care.



The stroke segment is expected to grow at the highest rate from 2018 to 2023



The urgent care apps market is segmented by clinical area into trauma, stroke, cardiac conditions, and other clinical areas. The stroke segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the next five years owing to the increasing number of stroke patients and rising number of players providing stroke specific apps used in EMS and rehabilitation facilities.



Latin America is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period



The Latin American urgent care apps market is projected to grow at the highest rate over the next five years. The growing focus towards reducing overall healthcare expenditure, while providing universal healthcare to a large and dispersed population, is one of the major contributors to the growth of the urgent care apps market in Latin America.



This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by top players in the market. The report analyzes the global urgent care apps market by type, clinical area, and region.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends and product launches in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various urgent care apps across regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of growth strategies and products of leading players in the urgent care apps market.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Urgent Care Apps: Market Overview

4.2 Europe Urgent Care Apps Market, By Country & Type

4.3 Geographical Snapshot of the Urgent Care Apps Market

4.4 Urgent Care Apps Market: Regional Mix



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Ease of Communication

5.2.1.2 Cost-Containment in Healthcare Delivery

5.2.1.3 Increasing Penetration of Smartphones

5.2.1.4 Growing Penetration of 3G and 4G Networks

5.2.1.5 Rising Focus on Patient-Centric Healthcare Delivery

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Usage of Consumer Instant Messaging Apps

5.2.2.2 Poor Internet Connectivity in Several Countries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Volume of Miscategorized Apps on Android and Apple Stores



6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 End-User Demand Analysis

6.2.1 Demand Analysis for Emergency Care/Triaging Apps

6.2.2 Demand Analysis for In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration Apps

6.2.3 Demand Analysis for Post-Hospital Urgent Care Apps

6.3 Regulatory Analysis



7 Urgent Care Apps Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pre-Hospital Emergency Care & Triaging Apps

7.3 In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration Apps

7.4 Post-Hospital Apps

7.4.1 Medication Management Apps

7.4.2 Rehabilitation Apps

7.4.3 Care Provider Communication & Collaboration Apps



8 Urgent Care Apps Market, By Clinical Area

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Trauma

8.3 Stroke

8.4 Cardiac Conditions

8.5 Other Clinical Areas



9 Urgent Care Apps Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Rest of APAC

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendors Apps Comparison: Urgent Care Apps Market

10.3 In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration Apps Market Ranking Analysis, By Key Players



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Allm Inc.

11.2 Pulsara

11.3 Vocera Communications

11.4 Tigerconnect

11.5 Twiage

11.6 Voalte

11.7 Patientsafe Solutions

11.8 Johnson & Johnson (Johnson & Johnson Health & Wellness Solutions, Inc.)

11.9 Imprivata

11.10 Siilo

11.11 Forward

11.12 Argusoft (Triagetrace)

11.13 Alayacare

11.14 Hospify

11.15 Pivot Design Group (Viatherapy)

11.16 Medisafe

11.17 Smartpatient (Mytherapy)



