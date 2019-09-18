Worldwide Pigment Dispersions Market Insights (2019-2024) with Profiles on Leading Players Clariant, BASF, DIC, Sudarshan Chemical, Chromaflo, Cabot, Heubach, Penn Color, Pidilite, Sherwin-Williams

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pigment Dispersions Market by Pigment Type (Organic, Inorganic), Dispersion Type (Water-based, Solvent-based), Application (Paints & Coatings, Inks, Plastics), End-use industry (Building & Construction, Automotive) & Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Pigment Dispersions Market is estimated at US$ 42.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 54.3 billion by 2024.



This report offers insights into the pigment dispersions market in the key regions.

It aims at estimating the size of the pigment dispersions market during the forecast period and projects future growth of the market across various segments based on pigment type, dispersion type, application, end-use industry, and region.

The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the pigment dispersions market, along with company profiles, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing investments in building & construction. There is increased demand for paints & coatings for infrastructural developments in the emerging countries of the APAC region such as China, India, Indonesia, South Korea, and others.

However, stringent safety regulations related to the production of pigments are restraining the growth of the pigment dispersions market. Technological advancements in the manufacturing of pigment dispersions are, however, providing growth opportunities for pigment dispersions manufacturers.

The report profiles several leading players of the pigment dispersions market such as Clariant (Switzerland), BASF (Germany), DIC Corporation (Japan), Sudarshan Chemical (India), Chromaflo (US), Cabot Corporation (US), Heubach GmbH (Germany), Penn Color (US), Pidilite (India), and Sherwin-Williams (US). The report also includes detailed information about various growth strategies adopted by these key players to strengthen their position in the pigment dispersion market.



Paints & coatings application to be the largest consumer of pigment dispersions



The paints & coatings segment is the largest application of pigment dispersions in 2018. The most common use of pigment dispersions is in decorative paints in the building and construction industry and inks in the printing and packaging industry. They are also used in plastic, laminates, rubber, and glass applications.



APAC is projected to be the largest pigment dispersions market during the forecast period.The APAC pigment dispersions market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is mainly driven by high demand in the building & construction industry. Rising population and growing end-use industries have led to innovation and development, making APAC an important industrial hub, globally. High growth and innovation, along with industry consolidations, are expected to lead to the rapid growth of the market in APAC.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Pigment Dispersions Market

4.2 Pigment Dispersions Market, By Dispersion Type

4.3 Pigment Dispersions Market, By Pigment Type

4.4 Pigment Dispersions Market in APAC, By End-Use Industry and Country

4.5 Pigment Dispersions Market, By Major Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Paints and Coatings

5.2.1.2 Booming Construction Industry

5.2.1.3 Increasing Applications of Pigment Dispersions in Emerging Economies

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations

5.2.2.2 Volatility in Raw Material (Pigment) Prices

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Organic Pigments

5.2.3.2 Growing Importance of Aesthetics in Packaging

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Regulations Related to Recycling of Plastics

5.3 Porter's Five Force Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



6 Pigment Dispersions Market, By Dispersion Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Water-Based Dispersions

6.2.1 Low Voc Property of Water-Based Dispersions is Fueling the Market Growth

6.3 Solvent-Based Dispersions

6.3.1 Consumption of Isocyanate is Likely to Decrease During the Forecast Period



7 Pigment Dispersions Market, By Pigment Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Organic Pigments

7.2.1 Azo Pigments

7.2.1.1 Demand for Azo Pigments is Driven By Wide Use in Different Applications

7.2.2 Phthalocyanine Pigments

7.2.2.1 Paints & Coatings and Printing Inks are the Major Applications of Phthalocyanine Pigments

7.2.3 High-Performance Pigments

7.2.3.1 Excellent Lightfastness and Heat Stability Properties are Boosting the Demand for High-Performance Pigments

7.2.4 Others

7.3 Inorganic Pigments

7.3.1 Titanium Dioxide

7.3.1.1 Low Cost of Titanium Dioxide is Fueling Its Market Growth

7.3.2 Iron Oxide

7.3.2.1 Rise in Infrastructure Developments Will Drive the Demand for Iron Oxide

7.3.3 Carbon Black

7.3.3.1 Carbon Black is the Most Widely Used Inorganic Pigment Dispersion in Rubber and Plastic Applications

7.3.4 Others



8 Pigment Dispersions Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Paints & Coatings

8.2.1 Automotive Coatings

8.2.1.1 Global Growth of the Automotive Industry is Expected to Boost the Demand for Pigment Dispersions

8.2.2 Decorative Coatings

8.2.2.1 Rapid Growth in the Residential Construction Industry is Augmenting the Market Growth

8.2.3 Industrial Coatings

8.2.3.1 Growing Industrialization is Positively Influencing the Pigment Dispersions Market Growth

8.3 Inks

8.3.1 Growing Digital Printing Industry is Driving the Market in the Inks Application Segment

8.4 Plastics

8.4.1 Aesthetic Properties of Pigment Dispersions Have Increased the Demand in Plastics

8.5 Others



9 Pigment Dispersions Market, By End-Use Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Building & Construction

9.2.1 Increasing Need for New Industrial and Commercial Building Construction is A Major Driver

9.3 Automotive

9.3.1 Growing Demand for High-Performance Pigments in the Automotive Industry is Facilitating the Market Growth

9.4 Packaging

9.4.1 Increasing Demand From Rigid and Flexible Packaging is Boosting the Market

9.5 Paper & Printing

9.5.1 Increasing Demand for Paper in Developing Countries is Driving the Market

9.6 Textile

9.6.1 Rapid Change in the Fashion Industry is Expected to Spur the Demand

9.7 Others



10 Pigment Dispersions Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 APAC

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 Growing Paints & Coatings and Plastic Industries are Likely to Have Positive Impact on the Pigment Dispersions Market

10.2.2 India

10.2.2.1 Rising Disposable Income Will Propel the Pigment Dispersions Market

10.2.3 Japan

10.2.3.1 Increasing Production of High-End Automobiles in Japan is Expected to Boost the Market Growth

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.4.1 Development in Residential, Industrial, and Institutional Constructions is Likely to Drive the Market

10.2.5 Indonesia

10.2.5.1 High Investments in Residential Developments are Anticipated to Spur the Demand for Pigment Dispersions

10.2.6 Rest of APAC

10.3 North America

10.3.1 US

10.3.1.1 Strong Investments in R&D and Technological Advancements are Expected to Drive the Pigment Dispersions Market

10.3.2 Canada

10.3.2.1 Packaging and Automotive Industries are Expected to Propel the Market

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.3.1 Growing Demand for Plastics in Mexico is Expected to Drive the Market

10.4 Europe

10.4.1 Germany

10.4.1.1 The Presence of A Large Industrial Base is Increasing the Consumption of Pigment Dispersions in Germany

10.4.2 France

10.4.2.1 Growth in the Paints & Coatings Sector is Expected to Boost the Pigment Dispersions Market

10.4.3 UK

10.4.3.1 Government Initiatives in the Construction Sector Will Boost the Pigment Dispersions Market

10.4.4 Italy

10.4.4.1 Growing Packaging Industry is Expected to Propel the Growth of the Pigment Dispersions Market

10.4.5 Spain

10.4.5.1 The Demand for Metal Oxide Pigments is Likely to Be Driven By Gradually Increasing Capital Spending on Construction Projects

10.4.6 Rest of Europe

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 Turkey

10.5.1.1 Growing Demand for Printing Inks in the Country is Likely to Drive the Market

10.5.2 Saudi Arabia

10.5.2.1 Rapid Development in Infrastructure is Expected to Spur the Demand for Pigment Dispersions

10.5.3 South Africa

10.5.3.1 Increasing Investments in the Construction Industry are Boosting Consumption of Pigment Dispersions

10.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

10.6 South America

10.6.1 Brazil

10.6.1.1 Increase in Spending for Infrastructure Development Will Drive the Pigment Dispersions Market

10.6.2 Argentina

10.6.2.1 The Growth of the Building & Construction Industry is Expected to Spur the Demand for Pigment Dispersions

10.6.3 Rest of South America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

11.2.1 Visionary Leaders

11.2.2 Innovators

11.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.4 Emerging Companies

11.2.5 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.2.6 Business Strategy Excellence

11.3 Ranking of Key Market Players

11.4 Competitive Scenario

11.4.1 New Product Launch

11.4.2 Acquisition

11.4.3 Expansion

11.4.4 Partnership



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Clariant

12.2 BASF

12.3 DIC Corporation

12.4 Sudarshan Chemical

12.5 Chromaflo

12.6 Cabot Corporation

12.7 Heubach GmbH

12.8 Penn Color

12.9 Pidilite

12.10 Sherwin-Williams

12.11 Other Companies

12.11.1 Archroma Management LLC

12.11.2 Chromatech Inc.

12.11.3 DowDuPont Inc.

12.11.4 Dystar

12.11.5 RPM International Inc.

12.11.6 Solvay S.A.

12.11.7 Lanxess



