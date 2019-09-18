Dr. Katherine Billiot of Reset Therapy Professional Institute to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

ORMOND BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talk therapy can be an effective treatment for mental illness and emotional challenges, but it has not been shown to be effective in resolving traumatic experiences. The memories of one traumatic event can have several layers of emotion such as anger, sadness, and guilt. Each of these layers must be treated delicately to fully process the emotional trauma of a memory.

Dr. Katherine Billiot is a clinical psychologist and practitioner of Reset Therapy. Reset Therapy is a sound-based modality that helps the nervous system to dislodge the emotion of repeated and painful memories.

“Reset Therapy represents a paradigm shift in the treatment of trauma,” says Dr. Katherine Billiot. “As a provider, I’ve found that too much time is spent learning techniques that aren't as powerful. Resolving the memories of trauma is what’s most important.”

According to Dr. Billiot, PTSD is an issue of neurology and brain wiring. It is well established that trauma is locked into the long-term memory system of the brain.

“When we have a shocking or horrific event happen, the brain gets overloaded with too much emotion and stimulation at once. The hippocampus doesn't really do its job of properly storing memories and consolidating them or moving them to a different place for long-term storage,” explains Dr. Billiot. “Those memories become clogged near the emotional center of the brain referred to as the amygdala. Each and every time we recall those memories, the amygdala starts to become hyper-aroused with all the emotion associated with the activated material.”

With Reset Therapy, the patient is instructed to “replay” the traumatic experience in their minds, bodies, and emotions while listening to a specific sound in the headphones. “The sound is tuned according to the problem, so it's different for every person, but it helps the hippocampus do its job and re-store those memories in a healthier way. Once the treatment is complete, the patient is able to recall the experience without the emotional pain.

“It’s not uncommon for the patient to experience incredible surges of insight and developmental progress,” says Dr. Billiot. “I’ve seen this hundreds of times and have never seen anyone go backward from a successful session.”

And Dr. Billiot says Reset Therapy isn’t just for PTSD.

“I've done this for addiction related cravings, chronic pain, and all varieties of emotional difficulties such as anger, guilt, sadness,” says Dr. Billiot. “Most people have one or two traumatic memories. Even though we don’t have PTSD, unresolved trauma can really pull us away from reaching our full potential.”

Dr. Billiot has been involved in research regarding Reset Therapy alongside her father, Dr. George Lindenfeld, who developed the technique. Dr. Billiot has also been a practitioner of Reset Therapy for almost a decade.

Today, Dr. Billiot says her goal is to continue researching this powerful intervention and begin teaching Reset Therapy to other practitioners. The Reset Therapy Professional Institute is in development with the goal of training and certification of mental health professionals in their quest to permanently heal emotional trauma.

CUTV News Radio will feature Dr. Katherine Billiot in an interview with Jim Masters on September 20th at 1pm EDT and with Doug Llewelyn on September 27th at 1pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389

For more information on Dr. Katherine Billiot, visit www.medpsychcenter.com

For more information on Reset Therapy, visit https://www.drlindenfeldresettherapy.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.