Advantest to Showcase E-Beam Lithography Solutions at 45th Micro & Nanoengineering (MNE) Show in Rhodes, Greece on September 23-26

/EIN News/ -- MUNICH, Germany, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will feature its F7000 electron-beam (EB) lithography system and related metrology equipment in Hall A, stand #7 at the 45th Micro & Nanoengineering (MNE) Conference , taking place September 23-26 at the Rodos Palace Hotel in Rhodes, Greece.



Returning to Greece after 11 years, the MNE Conference is the primary international event focused on micro/nanofabrication and manufacturing techniques as well as applications of fabricated micro/nanostructures, devices and microsystems in electronics, photonics, energy, environment, chemistry and life sciences. The conference features four parallel sessions, plenary talks, invited presentations, oral and poster presentations, and a commercial exhibition.



Within its stand, Advantest will showcase its F7000 EB lithography system, which delivers high-throughput and superior resolution along with the ability to create very accurate and smooth nanopatterns on wafers for the 1X-nm technology node. Its character-projection, direct-write technology makes it well-suited as a design tool for R&D and prototyping as well as a solution for LSI production lines, where small-lot-multiple-type devices are produced.



Advantest’s portfolio of nanotechnology solutions includes several other metrology products, including a family of multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscope (MVM-SEM®) systems that enable real-time, 3D measuring and imaging of wafers and photomasks. Introduced this year, the E3650 Mask MVM-SEM system delivers the industry’s best pattern-measurement capability and highest throughput for applications including advanced photomasks, EUV photomasks and NIL templates. The company’s E5610 mask defect review scanning electron microscope (DR-SEM) is designed for reviewing and classifying ultra-small defects in next-generation photomasks and blanks. It offers highly stable, fully automatic image capturing with the long-term operational stability and reliability essential for manufacturing analyses of critical masks.



Follow Advantest on Twitter @Advantest_ATE. For more information, visit www.advantest.com .

About Advantest Corporation

A world-class technology company, Advantest is the leading producer of automatic test equipment (ATE) for the semiconductor industry and a premier manufacturer of measuring instruments used in the design and production of electronic instruments and systems. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also focuses on R&D for emerging markets that benefit from advancements in nanotech and terahertz technologies, and has introduced multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, as well as groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest established its first subsidiary in 1982, in the USA, and now has subsidiaries worldwide. More information is available at www.advantest.com .

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

3061 Zanker Road

San Jose, CA 95134, USA

Judy Davies

Judy.davies@advantest.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.