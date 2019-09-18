Investorideas.com releases a snapshot reporting on some of the key technology developments impacting the cannabis sector

POINT ROBERTS, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- How Tech is Disrupting the Cannabis Space: (OTC:$GOHE) (OTC:$TRTC) (TSX:$RIV.TO) (OTC:$CNPOF) (OTCQB:$SING)Point Roberts WA, Delta BC- September 18, 2019 - Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering tech and cannabis stocks releases a snapshot reporting on some of the key technology developments impacting the cannabis sector and how companies are deploying “disruptive” technologies to ensure early mover advantage.Read full article on Investorideas.comSince Federal legalization in Canada, and with new markets opening up every day in either the US or abroad the cannabis industry has become a magnet for game changing technology growth-whether looking at production, extraction, online sales platforms, blockchain technology, packaging and so on, the list is endless.Looking at the payment sector, Global Payout Inc. (OTC: GOHE), through its wholly owned subsidiary MTrac Tech Corporation, has now reached a point where it is effectively processing tens of millions of dollars in daily transaction volume across its growing base of clients in the multibillion-dollar cannabis industry.As demonstrated in the Company’s recent Q2 disclosure detailing Company financials, MTrac’s growth trajectory has remained positive and has continued to gain significant traction throughout the year. This growth can be attributed to the successful strengthening of their foothold and market reach in what has become one of the most dynamic industries in today’s economy. This feat has been accomplished in part through MTrac’s success in securing several strategic service agreements with some of the largest companies in the industry today.This follows on the heels of the launch of MTrac’s massive update to its blockchain powered payment platform, which includes the addition of new banking partners to provide a suite of enhancements to improve the merchant experience through added stability, reliability and system integrity.Terra Tech Corp. (OTC: TRTC), has focussed on integrating the best of the natural world with technology to create sustainable solutions for medical cannabis production, extraction and distribution, plant science research and development, food production and Closed Environment Agriculture (CEA).Through its Blüm Santa Ana dispensary, Terra Tech has been a major supplier of medical and adult-use cannabis to Santa Ana and the surrounding cities, such as Irvine, Laguna Beach and Newport Beach. All of the aforementioned cities suffer from a scarcity of existing cannabis dispensaries. The launch of their premier delivery service has enabled the Company to expand distribution of its best-in-class cannabis products to reach an even greater number of patients and customers.One company that has been keeping pace with the advanced technology trends coming to the industry is Canopy Rivers Inc. (TSX: RIV.TO) (OTC: CNPOF), a venture capital firm specializing in cannabis. The company recently announced that its portfolio company, TerrAscend Corp. has entered into a distribution agreement with Syqe Medical, Ltd., an Israel-based pharma-tech company, to launch Syqe's flagship product, The Syqe™ Inhaler, in Canada.The Syqe™ Inhaler is the world's first metered-dose medical cannabis inhaler and will provide Canadians with an alternative to dried flower medical cannabis. Metered dosing allows patients and healthcare providers to predictably, precisely and consistently deliver treatment at pharmaceutical standards. Syqe's technology is supported by completed controlled clinical trials, a milestone only a limited number of companies have achieved, with patients suffering from chronic pain. The Syqe treatment provides rapid pain relief while reducing psychoactive effects, allowing patients to resume normal daily activities. The technology was launched in the Israeli market in June 2019.SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING) has also been looking at disruptive technology coming to the market with their recent shareholder update on the success of Jacksam/Convectium. As a lead investor in Jacksam before the company went public, SinglePoint was able to secure sizeable interest in the company. Jacksam has now gone public and the value of the company has increased significantly and both parties foresee a very bright future ahead.“To date, Jacksam has been a tremendous investment for SinglePoint. This is exactly what we look for when investing or acquiring businesses. The company was successful in its original vision and has increased the opportunity for major scalability by opening up the platform. They are now able to work with some of the biggest companies in the space such a CCELL. We are excited to be a part of this high growth company and believe it will only continue its exponential growth,” commented Wil Ralston, President of SinglePoint.Convectium is the inventor of the world’s first cannabis oil filling system and proprietary packaging systems. This is a major advancement at a time when about 80% of all concentrate products (vapes and pods) are filled manually. By hand, oil cartridge fills are completed at a paltry 75 per hour. For investors following cannabis stocks, Investor Ideas has created a stock directory of publicly traded CSE, TSX, TSXV, OTC, NASDAQ, NYSE, ASX Marijuana/Hemp Stocks 