Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement Joins Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation for the “21 Days to Be Kind” Challenge

Jesse Lewis Choose Love Kindness Calendar Scarlett Lewis with her son Jesse Lewis, six year old Sandy Hook Hero

Pledge Participation and use the Choose Love Formula Kindness Calendar.

Each component of our Choose Love Formula offers ways to be thoughtful and kind. The Formula teaches us and reminds us to be kind to oneself as well as to others.” — Scarlett Lewis

NEWTOWN, CT, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement™, a non-profit organization dedicated to social and emotional learning (SEL) education in honor of a six year old victim of the Sandy Hook School tragedy, joined Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation for its second annual 21 Days to Be Kind Challenge to encourage young people, families, and teachers to build habits that foster kindness and promote the strength and wellness of their communities.

The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement has created a kindness calendar with 21 ways you can choose kindness through the Choose Love Formula – Courage + Forgiveness + Gratitude + Compassion in Action = Choose Love. We ask our supporters to make a commitment to this kindness challenge and post your progress on your social media using #ChooseLove and #BeKind21.

Inspired by the idea that habits are formed by repeating an activity for 21 consecutive days, the challenge calls on participants to practice an act of kindness each day from September 1st to September 21st. The challenge, which will culminate on the U.N. International Day of Peace, is an opportunity for schools and colleges to kick off the new school year by establishing kinder habits that will last all year, and for corporate partners, nonprofit partners, and all other participants to head into the fall with a spirit of compassion and action.

“Each component of our Choose Love Formula offers ways to be thoughtful and kind. The Formula teaches us and reminds us to be kind to oneself as well as to others. Our partnership with the Born This Way Foundation is a reminder to choose love everyday,” Scarlett Lewis, Chief Movement Officer, Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement.

“We were overwhelmed by last year’s response to our BeKind21 Challenge. This year, we hope to build on the excitement we saw from thousands of people and dozens of partner organizations,” said Cynthia Germanotta, co-founder, and president of Born This Way Foundation. “Kindness is a simple yet powerful practice. That’s why we’re inviting everyone to join us in establishing kinder habits and building a culture of kindness by putting kindness into action each day from September 1st to September 21st – being kind to your body, mind, and community.”

A growing body of research has demonstrated the tangible benefits of kindness, for communities and for individuals. According to a survey commissioned by Born This Way Foundation, young people who describe their environments as kind are also more likely to be mentally healthy. Performing acts of kindness has also been shown to boost reported levels of happiness, self-worth, and calmness while decreasing symptoms of depression.

Participants are encouraged to pledge their participation in the 21 Days to Be Kind Challenge at http://www.bornthisway.foundation/BeKind21. Participants who take the pledge will receive daily emails with exclusive kindness suggestions, tips, and inspiration from Born This Way Foundation’s co-founders and partners, and have a chance to be featured on ChannelKindness.org.

###

About The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement

Jesse Lewis was a six year old victim of the Sandy Hook tragedy whose action saved the lives of nine classmates. Jesse left behind a message on a household chalkboard, “Nurturing Healing Love” that became the inspiration for his mother, Scarlett, to found the Choose Love Movement.

The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization with a commitment to reach students, educators and individuals, nationally and internationally, and provide them with a simple, yet profound formula for choosing love. Its signature program, the Choose Love Enrichment Program, is a no-cost infant/toddler through grade 12 Social and Emotional Learning curriculum that infuses Character Education, Emotional Intelligence, Positive Psychology, Neuroscience and Mindfulness. It is being taught in all 50 states and has been downloaded multiple times in nearly 80 countries. This movement to choose love has spread by word of mouth and is indicative of the need for this type of learning and our 'Choose Love' message.

For more information, please visit www.jesselewischooselove.org. Also visit on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.



About Born This Way Foundation

Led by Lady Gaga and her mother Cynthia Germanotta, Born This Way Foundation was founded in 2012 to support the wellness of young people and empower them to create a kinder and braver world. To achieve these goals, Born This Way Foundation leverages evidence-based research and authentic partnerships in order to provide young people with kinder communities, improved mental health resources, and more positive environments – online and offline. To learn more, visit https://bornthisway.foundation/.



MEDIA CONTACT:

Pamela Brown

Marketing/PR Specialist

Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement

www.jesselewischooselove.org

info at jesselewischooselove.org



Born This Way Foundation:

press at bornthisway.foundation



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.