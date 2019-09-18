OLLI Investor Alert: Hagens Berman Reminds Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI) Investors of Ongoing Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations, Investors with Losses Should Contact Firm

/EIN News/ -- Class-action law firm urges OLLI investors to learn their shareholder rights against Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings to recover investment losses

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman reminds investors in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ: OLLI) of the firm’s investigation of possible disclosure violations.



RELEVANT HOLDING PERIOD: Before Aug. 29, 2019

Email: OLLI@hbsslaw.com

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/OLLI

Call: Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation: 510-725-3000

Ollie’s Investigation:

The firm’s investigation concerns whether Ollie’s concealed significant supply chain and inventory issues adversely impacted its new stores.

On Aug. 28, 2019, the Company announced disappointing Q2 2019 financial results and reduced full year guidance. Management blamed the poor performance on an increase in supply chain expense and reduced merchandise margin. Significantly, management admitted that their knowledge of supply chain issues impacting new stores “existed for most all of Q2 and was corrected basically in the last week of the quarter.”

If you invested in OLLI before Aug. 29, 2019 and suffered significant losses contact Hagens Berman immediately to discuss your options.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and the extent to which senior management misrepresented Ollie’s supply chain and inventory management systems,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Ollie’s Bargain Outlet should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email OLLI@hbsslaw.com .

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a national law with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com . For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw .

Contact:

Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000







